E-Paper | July 14, 2025

Man accused of trying to kill woman for refusing marriage arrested in Karachi: police

Imtiaz Ali Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 05:55pm

A man accused of trying to kill a woman by shooting her as she refused to marry him was arrested in Karachi and was found in possession of illegal weapons, the Ittehad Town police said on Monday.

However, the woman remained safe and a case under Sections 324 (attempt to commit intentional murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered at the Ittehad Town police station.

As soon as the case was registered, a police team led by Station House Officer Inspector Rao Shabbir Ahmed, acting on the information of a special informant, successfully arrested the accused. The police team also found him in possession of illegal weapons. A case under Section 23(1)-A of the Arms Act was also registered in this connection.

In 2021, he had allegedly attempted to murder his ex-wife by throwing acid on her. A case was registered under Sections 336-A (hurt caused by corrosive substance) and 336-B (punishment for hurt by corrosive substance) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Saeedabad police station.

A firing case, in which the accused along with other unidentified persons attacked someone, was previously registered against him at Ittehad Town police station under Sections 337-H(i) (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act), 324 (attempt to commit intentional murder), 109 (punishment of abetment), and 34 (common intention).

There has been a recorded rise in the cases of violence against women throughout the country in recent years, with the Sindh High Court noting that the police treat these cases in a non-serious way.

In March, a man was held for killing his wife outside Karachi Malir court. In January, an unidentified young woman was killed in an execution-style shooting in Orangi Town.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tax unrest
Updated 14 Jul, 2025

Tax unrest

Govt has a very poor track record of staying the course of tough decisions that affect the ruling party’s core political base.
Surging numbers
14 Jul, 2025

Surging numbers

PAKISTAN is running out of time — and space. Our population, now over 240m, continues to grow at nearly 2pc a ...
Media matters
14 Jul, 2025

Media matters

PAKISTAN’s journalists are no strangers to living dangerously. The Freedom Network’s new report, Journalism in...
Hybrid worries
Updated 13 Jul, 2025

Hybrid worries

Once elected office is reduced to theatre, useful only for maintaining appearances, it becomes a stage for managing perceptions rather than exercising power.
Bitter taste
13 Jul, 2025

Bitter taste

THE government’s plan to import 350,000 tonnes of sugar, months after allowing the export of more than twice that...
No red lines
13 Jul, 2025

No red lines

THE US’ move to sanction Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied...