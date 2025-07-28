E-Paper | July 28, 2025

Over 35 killed in Congo attack

AFP Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 06:05am
This aerial view shows the town of Komanda, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 30, 2023. — AFP
This aerial view shows the town of Komanda, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 30, 2023. — AFP

BUNIA: More than 35 people were killed on Sunday in an attack by Allied Democratic Forces rebels in northeastern DR Congo, ending a months-long period of regional calm, sources said.

The ADF, originally formed from former Ugandan rebels and which pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2019, raided a Catholic church in the town of Komanda where worshippers were gathered for prayer, complained residents of Bunia, the capital of Ituri province.

“Last night around 9pm, we heard gunfire near the parish church... so far we have seen 35 bodies,” Dieudonne Katanabo, an Umoja neighbourhood elder, said.

“We have at least 31 dead members of the Eucharistic Crusade movement, with six seriously injured... some young people were kidnapped, we have no news of them,” Father Aime Lokana Dhego, parish priest of the Blessed Anuarite parish of Komanda, said. The priest added that seven other bodies had been discovered in the town.

Likewise attributing the attack to “ADF rebels”, Christophe Munyanderu, coordinator of the local NGO Convention for the Respect of Human Rights, gave a provisional death toll of 38.

Army spokesman in Ituri, Lt Jules Ngongo, did not comment on the toll but confirmed the attack to AFP, stating that “the enemy is believed to have been identified among ADF” fighters. The bloodshed comes after months of calm in the region of Ituri, bordering Uganda.

The last major attack by the ADF was in February, leaving 23 dead in Mambasa territory.

The town of Komanda in Irumu territory is a commercial hub linking three other provinces —Tshopo, North Kivu, and Maniema.

The ADF has killed thousands of civilians and ramped up looting and killing in northeastern DRC despite the deployment both of the Ugandan army alongside Congolese armed forces in the area.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Vision for reforms
Updated 28 Jul, 2025

Vision for reforms

Every chief justice has, in recent years, attempted to reform their institution, but these efforts have failed to deliver a robust justice system for ordinary citizens.
Climate and poverty
28 Jul, 2025

Climate and poverty

CLIMATE change can no longer be viewed merely as an environmental problem; it is now driving up poverty, a new World...
New party in UK
28 Jul, 2025

New party in UK

BRITISH politician Jeremy Corbyn’s announcement of a new political party marks a critical juncture in British...
Pakistan-US cooperation
Updated 27 Jul, 2025

Pakistan-US cooperation

The two sides appear ready to recalibrate their economic and strategic ties after years of diplomatic chill and disengagement.
Social terrorists
27 Jul, 2025

Social terrorists

THE state seems to be concerned about the growing influence of extremists and terrorist outfits on social media...
Jirga injustices
27 Jul, 2025

Jirga injustices

WOMEN are incidental for jirgas. The latest victim was a newly-wed 19-year-old who was murdered for ‘honour’ in...