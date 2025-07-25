Rubio lauds Pakistan’s role in global and regional peace in 1st meeting with FM Dar

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio lauded Pakistan’s role in “global and regional peace” in his first meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The deputy prime minister arrived in Washington, DC, on Thursday night, on the second leg of his eight-day visit to the US. He had arrived in New York on Monday to attend “high-level signature events” of Pakistan’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidency, including a conference on Palestine.

A statement issued by the FO today read that Dar held his first meeting with Rubio. The two have previously talked over the telephone.

The FO said Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s “everlasting sacrifices in the war on terror”.

“Pakistan has always played a positive role in global and regional peace,” the FO quoted the US secretary of state as saying.

The FO said that detailed discussions were held on bilateral relations and potential cooperation in various sectors.

“Discussions were held on promoting bilateral trade and economic relations, cooperation in important sectors, including investment, agriculture, technology [and] minerals. Counter-terrorism and regional peace were also discussed.”

FM Dar paid tribute to the efforts of President Donald Trump and the US leadership in promoting global peace, adding that their role and efforts regarding the recent Pakistan-India tension were “commendable”.

“Pakistan and the US seek further expansion and stability in bilateral relations,” he said.

Dar is also scheduled to speak at the US think tank, The Atlantic Council, “sharing Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues as well as the future of Pak-US relations.”

Upon arrival in the US capital, FM Dar was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and senior embassy officials.

Dar’s visit comes as Pakistan holds the presidency of the UNSC this month. Pakistan assumed the UNSC presidency for July, marking its first presidency since 2013. Islamabad began its current two-year term as a non-permanent member in January 2025 and will serve through the end of 2026.

Addressing a reception hosted by Pakistan’s Mission in New York on Wednesday, Dar called for an inclusive dialogue and cooperative diplomacy over confrontation amid growing turbulence across the world.

The deputy PM asserted that Pakistan’s leadership has been guided by “these very principles in both deliberations and concrete actions taken during its tenure”.

The UNSC unanimously adopted Pakistan-sponsored Resolution 2788, calling for the strengthening of international mechanisms to settle disputes through peaceful means.

Dar also announced Pakistan was seeking a seat at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026-2028 term, with the Asia-Pacific Group endorsing its candidacy. Pakistan last held the membership from 2020 to 2023.