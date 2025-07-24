E-Paper | July 24, 2025

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stress mutual resolve to strengthen defence cooperation

Dawn.com Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 05:38pm
Royal Saudi Naval Forces’ chief of staff, Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi, meets CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M) at the joint staff headquarters in Rawalpindi on July 24, 2025. — ISPR
Royal Saudi Naval Forces’ chief of staff, Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi, meets CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M) at the joint staff headquarters in Rawalpindi on July 24, 2025. — ISPR

Islamabad and Riyadh on Thursday emphasised mutual resolve to enhance bilateral defence cooperation as Saudi Arabia’s naval chief met with Pakistan’s top military officer, the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in mutual economic interests, strategic military cooperation, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies, with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Royal Saudi Naval Forces’ (RSNF) chief of staff, Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

“The CJCSC highlighted the historical brotherly relations between [the] Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and [the] Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and emphasised mutual resolve for enhancing existing bilateral defence cooperation,” the ISPR said.

The dignitaries discussed the evolving regional security dynamics within the Middle East and South Asia, particularly focusing on maritime security, it added.

A “smartly turned-out tri-services contingent” presented a guard of honour to the Saudi naval chief as he arrived at the headquarters earlier today, the ISPR stated.

Earlier this week, Al Ghuraybi also met with his Pakistani counterpart Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed enhancing defence cooperation and the regional maritime security situation, along with other matters of mutual interest.

The two naval chiefs pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of the existing bilateral defence relationship between the countries.

A day ago, CJCSC Mirza attended the 17th International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul.

On the sidelines of the event, he held meetings with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of Turkish General Staff Metin Gurak, Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu and his deputy Gurbanov Agil Salim Oglu.

