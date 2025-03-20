Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge to strengthen defence ties amid regional challenges

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation and recognising the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in mutual economic interests, strategic military cooperation, and shared Islamic heritage.

Historically, these ties have encompassed economic assistance, energy supplies and military collaboration, with Saudi Arabia being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday for a four-day official visit to engage in talks with the Saudi leadership on strengthening cooperation in various economic sectors.

In a bilateral meeting in Jeddah today, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and PM Shehbaz discussed bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Shehbaz wrote: “Honoured to meet His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Jeddah today. We had a most productive discussion on ways to further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties in trade, investment, energy and security. Thanked His Royal Highness for the Kingdom’s consistent support to Pakistan.

“Our enduring friendship and shared vision for prosperity is taking our bilateral relations to new heights and transforming it into a mutually beneficial economic partnership,” he continued. “Lauded the pivotal role played by His Royal Highness and the Kingdom in efforts to bring peace in the Middle East and in Ukraine.”

The high-level delegation accompanying the premier includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, federal ministers and senior officials.

The meeting reaffirmed strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with discussions focusing on enhancement of cooperation in economy, trade, investment, energy and defence sectors.

During the meeting, the leaders expressed their satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations.

The prime minister appreciated the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which will contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

The two leaders also held in-depth discussions on the “evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape and agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region”.

The Saudi crown prince acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani community in the country and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.

Both the leaders emphasised the need to further “strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration”.

The prime minister and the crown prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to “new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity”.

Saudi minister expresses interest in deepening economic ties with Pakistan

In a seperate meeting, Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh expressed the country’s interest in deepening economic ties with Pakistan.

The bilateral economic cooperation was discussed as PM Shehbaz met Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Faleh and Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement Mohammad Al Tuwaijri during the four-day visit.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation, attracting Saudi investments, and expediting joint initiatives in key sectors.

After extending best wishes to the Kingdom’s leadership, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating Saudi investors, highlighting the countrys strategic position and investment-friendly policies.

He emphasised Pakistan’s vast potential in energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology, inviting Saudi businesses to explore opportunities under the SIFC.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Faleh and Head of Task Force Mohammad Al Tuwaijri expressed Saudi Arabia’s strong interest in deepening economic ties with Pakistan.

They discussed enhancing institutional collaboration to accelerate investment projects and ensure their smooth implementation.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to fostering a long-term, mutually beneficial economic relationship.

In April 2024, PM Shehbaz made his first official trip to Saudi Arabia since assuming office. During the visit, he and Crown Prince Salman had agreed to expedite the first wave of a planned $5 billion Saudi investment package for Pakistan. The move, according to the Saudi Press Agency, confirmed Saudi Arabia’s position on supporting the economy of Pakistan.

Furthermore, when a Saudi delegation visited Pakistan, PM Shehbaz had assured Saudi investors that they would get the best facilities possible and also ease of doing business under the umbrella of the Special Investment and Facilitation Council (SIFC).

In December 2024, PM Shehbaz had attended One Water Summit in Riyadh where a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for billions of dollars in investment had been actualised during the visit.

In October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh had confirmed that the 27 MoUs signed during his visit to Pakistan had increased to 34, with five of them already operational.