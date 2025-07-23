Balochistan Assembly denounces Quetta ‘honour killings’

• House passes joint resolution, terms incident ‘horrifying example’ of misuse of concept of ‘honour’

QUETTA: The Balochistan As­­sembly unanimously adopted a joint resolution moved by Women Parliamentary Caucus, conde­m­ning the barbaric killing of a couple in the Dagari coal mines area of Quetta district, reportedly in the name of so-called honour.

Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, who belongs to the PPP, presented the resolution in the house on behalf of the Women Parlia­mentary Caucus and several ministers.

The house, presided over by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai, condemned the killing and termed the incident a horrifying example of the continued misuse of the concept of honour to justify the killing of innocent people, especially women. “Such acts are not only condemnable and shameful but also an assault on the peace and stability of society as a whole,” the resolution said.

The resolution emphasised that honour killings had no connection to the Baloch cultural values, provincial or national traditions, or any religious and moral principles, calling this practice entirely inhumane.

Speaking on the resolution, the members expressed concern over the recurring nature of such crimes. “No individual or group has the right to act as judge, jury, and executioner,” the resolution declared. “Justice is the sole responsibility of the state,” it said.

The provincial assembly urged the PPP-led Balochistan government to ensure immediate arrest and strict punishment to the perpetrators to discourage such heinous crimes to prevent such incidents in the future.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also suggested forming a committee, comprising treasury and opposition members, to oversee progress in the case.

JUI-F member Shahida Rauf said that no one had the authority to hold tribal courts or take decisions outside the formal legal system. She stressed that legal disputes must be settled in courts, and even tribal feuds should be resolved through jirgas, not through violence.

Provincial minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani said the killing of the couple was a tragic event and a stark reminder that such incidents were occurring even in the 21st century. “No one has the right to take a life,” she asserted. Adviser to the Chief Minister Meena Majeed Baloch called for the elimination of outdated customs related to women.

JI leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman also condemned the killings, affirming that while Islam promoted honour and modesty, it did not permit anyone to violate the sanctity of life or household.

Earlier, Balochistan National Party (BNP-Awami) MPA Mir Asad Baloch staged a walkout against a CTD raid at his residence. Speaking on a point of order, he stated that security forces stormed his home on July 9. “If there were any allegations, I should have been summoned,” he said, adding that he was taken to the CTD Centre and released after four hours. “The use of such force only breeds resentment,” he remarked before walking out.

BHC CJ briefed

Meanwhile, police officials informed Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barech that no further arrests had been made in the case.

They said the brother of the slain woman had also been on the run. “Efforts are underway to arrest Jalal, who shot his sister after the jirga ordered the killing of the man and woman,” sources said.

Home Additional Chief Secre­tary Hamza Shafqaat, Additional IG Saeed Wazir, and SSP Serious Crime Investigation Abdul Saboor Agha appeared before the chief justice in his chamber and submitted a progress report.

