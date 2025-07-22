Man kills daughter, nephew in Quetta days after Degari ‘honour killing’ case

A man allegedly shot dead his daughter and nephew in Quetta on Tuesday in the name of ‘honour’, just days after the Degari case, in which a couple was gunned down in broad daylight, drawing widespread condemnation, according to the police.

Shalkot Sub-Divisional Police Officer Athar Rashid told Dawn.com, “The daughter and the nephew died in the firing, while the suspect managed to escape after the incident.”

The bodies were taken to the hospital for medicolegal formalities, after which they were handed over to the heirs.

Rashid added that a team from Kechi Baig police station was conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

“The suspect will be arrested soon, while further investigation into the incident is underway,” he said.

The incident comes two days after the police arrested at least 14 suspects for their involvement in the killing of a man and a woman in Quetta’s Degari area, who were shot dead on the orders of a tribal jirga ahead of Eidul Azha for so-called ‘honour’.

The arrests were made after a video of the killing went viral on social media, in which a group of people could be seen shooting the couple.

In Pakistan, ‘honour’ killings continued to claim the lives of women throughout 2024, perpetuated by deeply ingrained societal beliefs about family dignity and shame.

Data from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan shows that in 2024, ‘honour’ killings continued to be a serious issue across Pakistan, with particularly high figures in Sindh and Punjab. From January to November, a total of 346 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country.

The previous two years also saw a consistent rise in murders related to the so-called ‘honour’.

Balochistan Assembly condemns ‘honour killings’

The Balochistan Assembly, during its session today, strongly denounced ‘honour killings’, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Presided over by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, the assembly passed a joint resolution denouncing the brutal killing of the man and woman in Degari.

Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola presented the resolution, describing the act as inhumane, unlawful, and devoid of any cultural, religious, or legal justification. She reaffirmed that justice lies solely with the state, not individuals who take the law into their own hands, APP added.

The resolution urged the provincial government to ensure swift action against the culprits of the Degari incident and deliver appropriate punishment.

MPA Shahida Rauf decried the incident as barbaric and criticised unauthorised “Jirgas” for dispensing unlawful judgments, calling for tougher legislation and accountability.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti proposed forming a parliamentary committee to monitor the investigation and ensure transparency in the dual murder case.

Education Minister Rahila Hameed Durrani emphasised the psychological impact of the incident across society and noted that while it occurred before Eid, it only recently gained public attention after circulating online.

Adviser Meena Majeed Baloch condemned the deep-rooted customs leading to recurring violence against women. She called for the elimination of parallel laws, underscoring the contrast between women’s global achievements and their oppression at home.

Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch addressed the need for both moral upbringing and systemic reform while acknowledging cultural sensitivities around honour. He strongly opposed vigilante justice.

MPA Farah Azeem Shah argued that the incident reflects a societal regression, urging adherence to the Islamic principles of compassion and justice.

She criticised unequal enforcement of law and challenged patriarchal norms surrounding honour.

Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar called for decisive actions to prevent future tragedies, stating no one has the right to claim lives in the name of tradition.

The resolution was adopted unanimously after a thorough and impassioned debate.