Couple shot dead ‘for honour’ in Dir

LOWER DIR: In a shocking incident reported from the Mayar area of Lower Dir, a man allegedly shot dead his brother and sister-in-law on the pretext of “honour” here on Sunday.

According to Mayar police, a resident of Kotkay opened fire on his brother, and sister-in-law, killing them on the spot for honour.

The accused reportedly suspected the couple of having illicit relations, which he claimed brought disgrace to the family.

A minor daughter of the couple was also injured in the firing.

Upon receiving information, police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

SHO Mayar police station confirmed the incident and said efforts were underway to arrest the suspect, who fled the scene after the crime.

He said a case had been registered and further investigation was in progress.

The gruesome incident has sparked fear and concern among the local community, as such honour-related crimes continue to plague the region.

