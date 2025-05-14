1 dead, 10 injured in Quetta blast targeting convoy of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jattak

One person was killed and 10 others injured when a blast struck the convoy of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jattak in Quetta on Wednesday, but the lawmaker was unharmed.

Sariab Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asif Ghafoor told Dawn.com: “The convoy of PPP MP Ali Madad Jatak was attacked with hand grenades and fired upon on Sariab Road in Quetta. The incident took place near Munir Mengal Chowk. Ali Madad Jatak was unharmed in the attack, but his vehicle was partially damaged.”

He said five people were injured in the incident, who were immediately moved to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital and Civil Hospital.

Ghafoor said a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area to launch an investigation that was under way.

He said Jatak was heading towards a meeting place along with his convoy to attend a victory rally.

However, a statement issued by the Balochistan Health Department said 11 injured were brought to the Civil Hospital Accident and Trauma Centre.

It added that after being provided initial medical aid, the injured were shifted to the trauma centre for further treatment, while one person died during treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack, saying that attacks on public leadership were attacks on the province’s peace.

Bugti said that such cowardly acts could not shake the nation’s collective willpower, adding that strict and fruitful action would be taken against those hostile to peace.

He said that the elements disrupting peace would be exposed, and the people and elected representatives deserved complete protection.

“The elements hostile to the state will be made an example of.”

The Balochistan government also condemned the attack and sought a report.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the attack was a cowardly act, adding that attacks on elected representatives were tantamount to an attack on the democratic system.

He said the attackers would be brought to justice.

“The suppression of elements active against law and order is inevitable. The government is using all resources to protect the people and representatives, such actions cannot weaken our resolve,” he said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the attack.

He termed the attempted attack a “cowardly and brazen act of terrorism”, affirming that such desperate attempts would not shake the party’s resolve.

Bilawal expressed hope that the terrorists involved in targeting the convoy would soon be brought to justice. He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident and stressed that the best possible medical treatment must be ensured for them.