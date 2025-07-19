PM reaffirms support for Kashmiris on Accession Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions was the only guarantee for ensuring the rights of the Kashmiris and lasting peace in the region.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Accession Day, he affirmed that the government and people of Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris.

“Kashmir Accession Day is celebrated every year on July 19, in memory of the Srinagar session of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference held in 1947,” he noted.

“On that day, the brave people of Kashmir passed a resolution to accede to Pakistan for the state of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said the story of the Kashmiri people’s unending sacrifices, which began in 1947, continues to this day. Despite the brutal oppression, the “spirit of Kashmiri people remains unbroken. In fact, their desire for freedom has only grown stronger over time”.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2025