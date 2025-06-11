Trump willing to work on Kashmir issue, confirms US State Dept

US Department of State on Wednesday reiterated US President Donald Trump’s resolve to work on the Kashmir dispute, saying each step that he takes “is made to solve generational differences between countries”.

Donald Trump had offered to work on the Kashmir issue after he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the two nations’ most intense military confrontation in decades. In a message lauding the countries’ leaders for achieving peace, he remarked, “I will work with both of you to see if, after a ‘thousand years’, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir.”

Responding to a question on the steps US plans to take in the wake of Trump’s offer, State Department’s spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a White House press briefing noted, “So, while I can’t speak to his plans, the world knows his nature, and I can’t speak to any details of what he might have in that regard,” adding that the White House would have plenty to say about the matter.

She further said, “[Trump] has been the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible,” remaining hopeful that the Kashmir issue can also get resolved.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’d want to manage something like that,” said Bruce.

Detailing the recent visit of a Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in response to a question, she said that the delegation met with state department officials in Washington, including Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.

She elaborated that the two parties discussed issues related to the Pak-US bilateral relationship, including counterterrorism cooperation. Hooker reiterated US support for the ongoing ceasefire.

“We also know that Deputy Secretary Landau met with the Indian parliamentary delegation last week, and he also reaffirmed the United States strong support of India in the fight against terrorism,” Bruce added.

Pakis­tan has launched a broad-based engagement campaign in the United States to present its perspective on the recent spike in tensions with India, and counter New Delhi’s growing lobbying presence in the country.

Meanwhile, last week, while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump categorically claimed credit for talking India and Pakistan back from the brink of war.

“They don’t give me credit for anything, but nobody else could have stopped it,” he said.