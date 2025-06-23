Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian airlines until July 23

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Monday announced that the airspace ban on Indian airlines was extended until July 23.

New Delhi had accused Islamabad, without evidence, of orchestrating last month’s deadly attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Pakistan had strongly denied the allegations and called for a neutral probe. As the situation turned into a military confrontation between the nuclear powers, it took American intervention for both sides to agree to a ceasefire.

On April 24, Pakistan’s top brass had announced a series of measures, including the closure of its airspace to all India-owned or Indian-operated airlines with immediate effect, as it retaliated against New Delhi’s slew of aggressive measures against the country.

A revised notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the PAA today said, “[The] airspace closure for India has been extended for one month.”

The statement said that the airspace will remain closed until July 23.

“PAA maintains [the] ban on Indian airlines’ passenger and military aircraft from using Pakistan’s airspace,” it further said, adding that all Indian registered or leased aircraft will remain under the ban.

The two neighbouring nations closed their airspaces multiple times during the hostilities last month. Pakis­tan reopened its airspace for all types of flig­hts on May 10 after the ceasefire was announced.