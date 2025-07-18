E-Paper | July 18, 2025

IHC declines stay on repatriation of Afghans

Malik Asad Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 09:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday declined to issue a stay order against repatriation of Afghan refugees, ruling that the court will not interfere with official state policy.

IHC Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the ruling during the hearing of a petition filed by former senator Farhatullah Babar against the government’s decision to repatriate Afghan citizens holding refugee registration cards.

Advocate Umar Ijaz Gilani, representing the petitioner, requested the court to suspend the government’s actions until the case is decided.

However, Justice Minhas made it clear that the judiciary would not intervene in policy matters. “I am completely clear on this — the court will not interfere with the government’s policy,” he remarked.

The judge noted that the government has determined that all Afghan nationals must return by June 30 and emphasised that Pakistan has not signed any binding agreement offering long-term protection to refugees.

“The government says no formal contract exists, and no protection can be extended beyond June 30,” the judge added.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2025

