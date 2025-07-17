Section 144 imposed across Punjab, ‘emergency’ in parts as rains claim dozens of lives in past 24 hours

Section 144 was imposed across Punjab along with a state of emergency in several districts on Thursday as heavy rains triggered flooding and claimed over 60 lives across the province in the past 24 hours, according to authorities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a warning of torrential rains with wind-thundershowers that would last throughout the country till today. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecasted that heavy rains will continue to lash parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

“Sixty-three citizens have died while 290 were injured due to monsoon rains [across the province] in the past 24 hours,” read a statement by the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson.

“At least 15 were reported dead in Lahore, nine in Faisalabad, five in Sahiwal, three in Pakpattan and nine in Okara,” the PDMA statement detailed, adding that the families of the deceased will receive compensation from the government.

An order from the Punjab Home Department said there was a significant increase in the accumulation of rainwater in low-lying areas, streets and open spaces, posing serious risks to the safety of children who often bathed in standing water.

“Dams, rivers, canals, ponds, lakes and distributaries across the province of Punjab experience heightened water levels and stronger currents during these periods, making swimming and unauthorised boating activities extremely hazardous for human life, leading to a high potential for drowning and other tragic incidents.

“Prevailing weather conditions and the inherent dangers associated with these activities, necessitates immediate preventive measures to safeguard public safety and prevent loss of precious human lives,” the order said.

It added that the home secretary was thus imposing a complete ban under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure across the province on bathing in accumulated rainwater on streets, roads, open spaces, or any other area where rainwater has collected; swimming in dams, rivers, canals, ponds, lakes and distributaries, and boating by any unauthorised person or for unauthorised purposes in dams, rivers, canals, ponds, lakes and distributaries.

“This order shall remain in force for a period of 45 days from the date of issuance unless withdrawn.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also announced that “a rain emergency has been imposed in different areas of Punjab due to unprecedented torrential rains and a flood situation.”

She added that directives were issued to keep the public alert through sirens and announcements. The chief minister urged the public to cooperate with the local authorities and take safety precautions.

In Jhelum, rescue operations were underway to evacuate citizens trapped in floodwaters in Dhok Biddar, Dhok Shah Arif, Sohawa, Rasoolpur, Chak Muhammad and Bhampar villages, according to Punjab Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad.

Around 57 people have been rescued so far with the help of the Pakistan Army, he said in a statement, with more than 50 rescue boats involved in the Jhelum operations.

The spokesperson added that rescue teams have been deployed across the province, including Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Layyah. Over 15,000 rescue personnel and 800 rescue boats were on high alert, Ahmad added.

“Pakistan Army personnel and rescue teams are currently rushing the citizens to safe locations,” he said.

“Children were screaming for help, and women stood on rooftops, waving their shawls and begging to be rescued,” Tariq Mehbood Bhatti, a 51-year-old farmer in Gujrat’s Ladian village, was quoted as saying by AFP.

Punjab Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Director General Tayyab Farid said that “rivers have overflowed due to heavy rains in Rawalpindi, Chakwal and surrounding areas”, leading to a flood situation.

“Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from power lines and open manholes,” the Wasa DG said in a statement.

The PMD’s Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) warned that urban flooding was expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions during the next 24 hours.

However, it added that the wet spell was likely to subside in the next 48 hours.

In a post on X, the PMD said the heavy monsoon rains triggered a “significant surge” in water levels at the Tarbela, Mangla, Khanpur, Simly and Rawal reservoirs.

The water level at Khanpur witnessed a gain of 4.5 feet, while the other four recorded an increase of a foot each.

In a weather outlook, the FFD said the water flows in the eastern rivers were likely to increase from July 21.

Pakistan experiences monsoon rainfall from June to September every year. The heavy rains also trigger deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority’s website, monsoon rains since June 26 have killed 178 people across the country and injured 491 people.

The majority of casualties were recorded in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, with 103 deaths and 385 injuries. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 38 fatalities, Sindh 20, Balochistan 16 and one death in Azad Kashmir.

Over 57 per cent of nationwide deaths were caused by “house-collapse” incidents. Monsoon rains so far have damaged 610 houses and led to the deaths of 126 livestock.

A region-wise breakdown of the nationwide death toll from monsoon rains since June 26. — NDMA website

Flood alert issued for Rawalpindi

Earlier today, the PMD issued a flood alert for the Gawalmandi and Kattarian stations in Rawalpindi as the water level in the Leh Nullah rose.

At 10:50am, the Gawalmandi and Kattarian gauges had crossed the 20ft level, at which evacuation is supposed to be ordered. However, the water levels soon started to recede, reaching 7ft at Gawalmandi and 8ft at Kattarian at 4:21pm, according to the PMD’s real-time monitor.

Water levels recorded at the Gawalmandi and Kattarian gauges in Rawalpindi at 4:21pm on July 17, 2025. — PMD’s FFWS website

Following the flood alert in the morning, the PDMA imposed a rain emergency in Rawalpindi, with Director General Irfan Ali Kathia noting that a local holiday has been announced in the district.

DG Kathia urged residents of low-lying areas near Leh Nullah to “cooperate with the administration if evacuation becomes necessary”. In a statement, he warned that strict action will be taken against those gathering or bathing near Leh Nullah.

In a separate statement, the PDMA also detailed the equipment provided to the Rawalpindi administration for its relief efforts. This included 16 outboard motor boats, 205 life jackets, 31 ambulances, 19 fire brigade vehicles and four rescue vehicles.

The PDMA provided 28 de-watering sets, five suction pumps, six tractors and as many jetting machines to Wasa.

Another five de-watering sets, seven mini trucks and three jetting machines were given to the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC), the statement added.

The Pakistan Army rescued a family stranded in the flood on Rawalpindi’s Chakri Road using a helicopter, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chakwal records 400mm of rain in 10 hours

Punjab’s Chakwal district was among the heaviest hit by the recent rains as it recorded 400 millimetres of rain overnight due to a cloudburst, triggering flash floods across the city, a statement from the PDMA said.

“Chawkwal recorded 400mm of rain in 10 hours, which left many areas flooded,” the PDMA said in a statement issued in the early hours of Wednesday.

However, a rainfall record issued by it at 8am stated 142mm of rainfall in the previous 24 hours.

Footage aired by DawnNewsTV showed water gushing across vast swathes of land, with floodwater entering various buildings, including a Rescue 1122 office.

In a statement, the PDMA said water levels had begun to recede with the cessation of the downpour, and evacuation efforts were underway to rescue trapped citizens.

DG Kathia spoke on the phone with Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Sarah Hayat, who briefed the former on the relief efforts.

She said the relevant departments, including Wasa, Rescue 1122 and other civil personnel, were present on the ground to take part in the rescue operation.

Relief arrangements had been made in hospitals and public buildings, Hayat said.

DG Kathia assured Hayat of providing all possible resources and assistance, according to the PDMA statement. He added that the district administration was in contact with the army as well for additional support.

“The district administration is continuing to monitor the situation, particularly in low-lying areas.”

District Emergency Operation Centre, including the PDMA Control Room, were on high alert, he said, adding that “helicopters and other rescue resources” were also on standby.

NDMA forecasts more heavy rainfall across country

The NDMA has forecasted more heavy rains over the next 24 hours, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Various districts in Punjab — including Lahore, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Hafizabad — are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rain in the next 12 hours,” the report read.

A man pushes a car through a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Rawalpindi on July 17. — AFP

Amid heavy rains and flooding in Punjab, authorities in the federal capital were also directed to remain on high alert by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

“Field teams should provide all possible assistance to citizens in case of an emergency,” Randhawa, also the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, said.

The chief commissioner directed that strict monitoring of all highways, drains and waterways of Islamabad should be ensured.

In case of any emergency, citizens were advised to contact the CDA and district administration on 16 and 1334, respectively.

Child dead, 11 injured in Mandi Bahauddin

Separately, heavy downpour in Mandi Bahauddin left one dead and injured 11 people on Wednesday, rescue officials said. According to the PMD, Mandi Bahauddin recorded 167mm of rainfall in 24 hours up till 8am.

Shah Hussain, aged 10, drowned while bathing in the rainwater, while in another incident, two boys — eight-year-old Qasim and six-year-old Huzaifa — were injured due to electrocution during the rain.

Nine people were injured after the roofs of three dilapidated houses collapsed at separate locations in Mandi Bahauddin. College Chowk, Pindi Purani, Jail Chowk and several other areas remained submerged under 2-4ft of water.