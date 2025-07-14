At least 6 die as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across KP

At least six people have died, including four children, while one person was injured over the last 24 hours in rain-related incidents as heavy downpours continue to lash parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Monday.

Last week, PDMA alerted the district administrations across KP to the possibility of floods due to a new spell of torrential rains from July 11 to 17. Heavy rainfall and flash floods have wreaked havoc in the province in June and are set to continue.

Pakistan experiences Monsoon rainfall from June to September every year. The heavy rains also trigger deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

In Bajaur, a woman died after the boundary wall of her house collapsed due to heavy rain and gusty winds, according to the PDMA report, while in Khyber district, two children were swept away in a flash flood after heavy rains.

Per the report, Rescue 1122 officials found the body of one of the children, adding that efforts were underway to find the other missing child. Another child — who was injured after being struck by lightning — was taken to the hospital and is now in a stable condition.

In Kohat, a man died after the roof of his house caved in, while two children. aged seven and 12, died as a result of a wall collapse in Malakand.

According to the report, a total of three houses were partially damaged due to rain and flash floods. The PDMA has directed the relevant administrations to provide immediate assistance to the bereaved families and remain on high alert in case of an emergency.

According to the KP PDMA spokesperson, the authority was in touch with all district administrations and relief agencies. He added that PDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre was fully functional and urged the public to report any untoward incident on their helpline 1700.

The PDMA, in its countrywide weather advisory, warned that there was a risk of flooding in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Muree, Galiat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, DG Khan, North East Punjab, Balochistan and Kashmir as heavy rains continue.

According to the report, there was a risk of landslide due to the rain in KP, Murree, Galiat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, which may disrupt traffic movement.

PDMA advised citizens to exercise caution, as damaged infrastructure could pose a threat to public safety.

Low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar may face flooding as well, the report said.

In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Punjab with Okara receiving 72 millimetres of rain while Sahiwal recorded 66mm, Dera Ghazi Khan City 51mm, Bahawalnagar 36mm, Kot Addu 33mm, Gujranwala 12mm, Noorpur Thal 27mm, Karr (Leh) 23mm, Murree 22, Khanpur 13, Bhakkar 09, Islamabad (Bokra 9mm, Airport 7mm, Saidpur 4mm), Rawalpindi (Kachri 12mm, Chaklala 6mm, Peerewadahi 7mm), Jhang 6mm, Attock and Hafizabad 4mm, TT Singh and Sheikhupura 2mm.

In KP, the highest rainfall was recorded in Saidu Sharif at 28mm while the rest of the districts received: Mir Khani 20mm, Kalam 17mm, Malam Jabba 15mm, Takht Bai 13mm, Dir 12mm, D.I. Khan 14mm, Peshawar 13mm, Drosh 6mm, Kakul, Pattan, Cherat 5mm, Balakot 3mm, Bannu 1mm.

In Kashmir, Rawalakot stood at 20mm, while Kotli received 4mm of rain and Muzaffarabad received 3mm.

Balochistan recorded 13mm in Bar Khan, 9mm in Zhob, and 5mm in Sibi. 11 mm of rain was recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan in Astore.

The weather in other parts of the country remained hot and humid. The maximum temperature recorded was 43 degrees Celsius in Jacobabad, Rohri, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh and Dalbandin in Balochistan.

No chance of heavy rain in Karachi: PMD

Meanwhile, the weather in Karachi is expected to remain cloudy with a chance of light drizzle, according to a weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday.

On July 14, the metropolitan city is to experience “mostly cloudy & humid” weather with chances of drizzle/light rain. The temperature will remain between 33 – 35 degrees Celsius while the humidity level is expected to reach 70 per cent.

On July 15 and 16, the weather will remain “partly cloudy & humid with chances of drizzle during night/morning”. The temperature is expected to be between 33-35 degrees Celsius, and the humidity level will be at 70-80pc.

According to PMD, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating most parts of Sindh.

Thunderstorm/Rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls is expected in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Larkana, Tharparker and Umerkot districts during the next three days.

While isolated drizzle/light rain may occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Jamshoro districts and Karachi division, read the advisory.