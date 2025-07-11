E-Paper | July 11, 2025

Teenage girl found murdered in Karachi’s Khokhrapar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 09:09am

KARACHI: A teenage girl was beaten and strangled in Khokhrapar on Thursday afternoon, said police.

They added that Areeba, 16, died from torture in the D-1 area near Madina Masjid.

Khokhrapar SHO Allah Bachayo told Dawn that her body was found dumped in a street within the congested and impoverished neighbourhood.

He said the teenage girl had prepared lunch for her father at home of her uncle. She was reportedly taking the meal to him when she was kidnapped and killed in the same neighbourhood.

The officer said there were three or four houses in the street, with one under construction.

The police searched the under-construction building and found one of her slippers. Her father recognised it to be his daughter’s footwear.

During a further search, the meal (porridge) she had prepared was also found discarded at the scene.

Three suspects had been detained for interrogation, the officer said. He added that there were torture marks on her body.

The girl had been strangled with a scarf, which was found wrapped around her neck, he added.

He said the body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The officer said her parents had separated around some six years ago.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn that a post-mortem examination report was awaited.

Man killed ‘by brother’

A man was allegedly killed by his brother in Patel Para on Thursday evening, police said. They added that Dilawar, 40, was stabbed to death by his brother Jehangir inside a house.

Jamshed Quarters SHO Anser Ahmed Butt told Dawn that the deceased was preparing tea in the kitchen when his brother attacked him with a knife. The suspect, along with the knife, managed to escape from the scene.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2025

Violence against women
Pakistan

