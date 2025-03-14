Karachi girl killed by Facebook friend in Mian Channu

TOBA TEK SINGH: The young girl whose body was found two days ago in Mian Channu was identified on Thursday.

Police identified her as Maimoona, a resident of Karachi who was murdered by her Facebook friend, Amjad, at Chak 126/15-L.

Police said the blind murder of the girl was traced through geofencing and other modern techniques. Amjad, who was under arrest, told police that their friendship started on Facebook and they developed illicit relations. After some time, she became pregnant.

The suspect said in his confessional statement that after she got pregnant, Maimoona had come to his house at Chak 126/15-L from Karachi to ask him to fulfill his promise of marrying her. But he decided to get rid of her and tortured her to death at his house in his village and dumped her body in a vacant place in the village.

Meanwhile, the kidnapping of seventh grade student Zara Mahmood of Khanewal occurred on Wednesday turned out as a drama staged by her mother Amna Bibi and Khanewal police traced and recovered the girl from the house of accused Amna Bibi’s brother Muhammad Akmal on Thursday at Multan.

Khanewal City police SHO Malik Muhammad Saeed told reporters that DPO Ismail Kharrak had formed a team of expert policemen which traced through CCTV cameras that girl was not abducted instead her mother made her disappear and shifted her to Multan to implicate her relatives in her abduction case to force them to surrender their share in property in her favour.

He said accused Amna and her brother Muhammad Akmal of Multan had been sent to jail while girl Zara had been handed over to her father, Mahmood Ahmad.

MURDER: A farmer killed his nephew over a trifle at Chak Rahmay Shah, Tandlianwala, Faisalabad.

Reports said Asghar Ali (20) exchanged harsh words with his uncle, Najaf Ali, over the issue of cutting fodder from his share. The suspect fired on Asghar and injured him critically. Asghar was being shifted to Tandlianwala THQ hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Meanwhile, a woman who was tortured two days ago by her neighbours at Chak 620-GB, Faisalabad, succumbed to her injuries at THQ Hospital Tandlianwala.

Gullan Bibi (55) had restrained her neighbours not to beat her family’s children over a minor quarrel between the children of both families. At this, the suspects attacked her and beat her.

ARRESTED: Faisalabad FIA arrested two men involved in illegal sale and purchase of prize bonds.

Muhammad Shahbaz and Muhammad Ehtisham had set up their office on the Sargodha Road and prize bonds worth more than Rs1.7m and cash of Rs6.6m were recovered from their office.

GCUF: The Law Trial Competitions 2025 concluded at the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) under the supervision of the Department of Law, which provided law students with the courtroom experience, helping them develop essential legal skills.

Spokesperson for the GCUF said that the Panel of Judges and lawyers guests, including retired Justice Kazim Ali Malik, Anti-Terrorism Court judge Javed Iqbal Sheikh and Law College Chairman Dr Ghulam Murtaza assessed the students.

The event simulated a real courtroom, allowing students to experience the pressure and discipline of legal proceedings.

Retired Justice Kazim Ali Malik stated that practical exposure was key to building strong legal professionals. He commended the students for their performance and urged them to continue refining their skills.

