Pakistan, Turkiye to establish Special Economic Zone for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said Pakistan and Turkiye were pursuing the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi.

The announcement came as Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who arrived in Islamabad earlier today on an official visit. Turkiye’s Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler is also visiting Pakistan.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy strong bilateral ties built on shared cultural, religious and historical bonds, as well as mutual respect. In February, the twocountries pledged to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Islamabad.

“We are pursuing the establishment of a Special Economic Zone dedicated to Turkish entrepreneurs at Karachi,” Dar said, as he addressed a press conference alongside Fidan.

A day ago, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced that Fidan, along with Guler, will visit Pakistan on July 9. Fidan also paid a visit to Islamabad in May last year.

Fidan arrived in the early hours of Wednesday to hold discussions on bilateral issues, the Foreign Office said on X.

“During his official engagements in Pakistan, all important issues of mutual interest will be discussed,” the FO said. “The visit reflects the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual trust.”

It added that upon their arrival, the visiting dignitaries were received by Pakistan’s Additional Secretary for West Asia, Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had extended condolences to Turkiye after 12 Turkish soldiers died of methane exposure in Iraq during a search mission in the Claw-Lock Operation zone a day earlier.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

The two leaders discussed deepening cooperation in key areas, including trade, energy, defence, connectivity and investment. PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to working closely with Turkiye to promote peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

More to follow