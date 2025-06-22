E-Paper | June 22, 2025

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to deepen ties

APP Published June 22, 2025 Updated June 22, 2025 09:52am
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Asim Munir call on President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on June 21, 2025. — X/ForeignOfficePk
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called on President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday during his visit to attend the 51st session of OIC CFM and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

He was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

During the meeting, the FM Dar underscored the profound importance that Pakistan accords to its enduring bilateral relations with Turkiye. Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and diversify the longstanding brotherly cooperation between the two countries.

The leaders expressed strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks in blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law, reiterated support for Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and its right to self-defense under the UN Charter, agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation, and urged the international community to play its part in restoring peace and stability in the region.

Both sides emphasised the urgency of galvanising efforts to bring an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression in Gaza and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the besieged people.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2025

