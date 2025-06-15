E-Paper | June 15, 2025

Second Afghan transit vessel arrives at Gwadar Port

Behram Baloch Published June 15, 2025 Updated June 15, 2025 06:03am

GWADAR: In another significant development regarding regional trade and transit facilities, a second cargo ship under the Afghan Transit Trade successfully docked at Gwadar Port.

The vessel, MV ASL ROSE arrived from Australia carrying 20,000 tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser destined for Afghanistan.

Previously, the first ship under the Afghan Transit Trade, MV Beyond 2, berthed at Gwadar Port on Feb 4.

The current consignment was imported by Agven Private Limited, further highlighting Gwadar Port’s growing role as an emerging transit hub for Afghanistan.

This progress in Afghan transit trade became possible after the Economic Coordination Committee of Pakistan abolished the requirement for bank guarantees on Afghan trade — a policy aimed at facilitating smoother trade and strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Gwadar Port Chairman Shah Irfan Ahmed remarked that the successful berthing and swift unloading of MV ASL ROSE demonstrate that Gwadar Port is now fully equipped for modern and efficient commercial operations.

He emphasised that Gwadar’s expanding role in Afghan Transit Trade not only showcases the port’s capacity but also opens new avenues of economic opportunities for the entire region.

“We aim to establish Gwadar Port as a reliable trade corridor not just for Afghanistan but for Central Asia as well,” Mr Ahmed added.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2025

