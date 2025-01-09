E-Paper | January 09, 2025

After a decade, govt wakes up to market Gwadar port

Khaleeq Kiani Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 10:02am
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has called for focused efforts to facilitate trade between Gulf countries and China through Gwadar, as it presents the most efficient and cheapest route for imports and exports.—APP/file
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has called for focused efforts to facilitate trade between Gulf countries and China through Gwadar, as it presents the most efficient and cheapest route for imports and exports.—APP/file

ISLAMABAD: The commercialisation of Gwadar Port, built more than a decade ago, remains a non-starter, turning the multi-billion-dollar infrastructure facility into a white elephant instead of becoming a transhipment hub.

This was the gist of a high-level meeting on the operationalisation of Gwadar Port called on the directives of the prime minister and presided over by Planning and Dev­elopment Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who blamed high-ups of the Ministry of Mari­time Affairs (MoMA) and National Logis­tics Cell (NLC) for lack of marketing and non-professional handling of ‘crown jewel’ of $50bn China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Highly informed sources said all the stakeholders, including the government, were at unease over the fact that Gwadar had not kept pace with similar other facilities in the region and thus did not offer promised business and employment opportunities to the locals in the absence of trade activities. This, coupled with poor civic facilities like water and electricity shortages, they believed, was being exploited by external factors, leading to repeated unrest and protests.

Therefore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a recent meeting, ordered the routing of 60pc of all public sector cargoes through Gwadar to at least trigger port activities and directed the planning minister to look into the matter and rep­ort back as to why the port has not picked up and suggest corrective measures.

Planning minister admits multibillion-dollar facility remains a non-starter, becoming ‘white elephant’

At the outset, the minister noted with concern the absence of Balochistan government representation while the operationalisation of Gwadar was under discussions. “Unfortunately, nothing has been done for marketing of transshipment cargos”, the minister was quoted as telling the participants adding the relevant authorities had failed to tell reach out to shipment companies and traders abroad to explain how shipments from China through Gwad­­ar could be cheaper than traditional routes.

This comparative analysis for competitive marketing should have been in full swing two years ago to generate trade and shipment activities and provide employment opportunities to the local people. “Without port activities and business opportunies, (Gwadar) port has been turned into a while elephant”, he said.

He deplored that CARs were ready to transport their cargos through Gwadar but “we have not been able to prepare a business strategy for commercialisation”, adding that the friendly governments and relevant shipping stakeholders in CARs should have been pursued through attractive marketing. “We should learn from neighbouring countries who build product reputations abroad and garner consumer attention even before the products are rolled out”, he said.

The minister directed the relevant authorities to hire an international consultant which could workout cost benefit analysis of shipments through Gwadar in comparison with other ports in the region, could explain how shorter could be this route along with shipment duration and costs etc to attract business through Pakistani missions abroad. He told all the participants that whatever they say in the meeting would be reported to the prime minister for implementation.

The minister also criticised the NLC for expensive rates for cargoes through Gwadar and advised them not to think in terms of one-cargo but greater revenue through 10-15 cargoes at cheaper rate.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...
Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...