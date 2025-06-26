Gandapur seeks SC help to gain access to Imran

• Stresses need for party head’s input on KP budget

• Files petition under Article 184(3) for visitation rights

• Justice Shah directs KP CM to approach CJP or apex court’s registrar

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday entered a Supreme Court courtroom to draw the attention of senior puisne judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah to his repeated denial of access to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, where he intended to consult the party leader on budget proposals.

Mr Gandapur was accompanied by senior counsel Sardar Latif Khosa and KP Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel as he appeared before a two-judge bench headed by Justice Shah.

However, Justice Shah told the chief minister that he had knocked on the wrong door and that he should approach the Supreme Court’s Registrar Office or Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, who is presently in Lahore.

During the proceedings, Advocate Khosa interrupted to raise what he termed an urgent matter regarding the KP budget session currently underway, stressing the need for an immediate meeting between the chief minister and the incarcerated PTI founder.

At this, Justice Shah explained that the CJP was the chairman of the Practice and Procedure Committee, which fixes cases before different benches.

Taking the rostrum himself, CM Gandapur highlighted the gravity of the situation by stating that the budget approval process was underway in the provincial assembly and therefore it was necessary to meet the party head since every party leader had a certain vision to be implemented.

He regretted that despite repeated requests, the meeting with PTI founder was not being arranged, adding that PTI’s budget committee intends to meet Imran Khan at the jail.

He recalled that Mr Khan had previously written a letter to the Supreme Court, attaching certain evidence, and that the then-CJP had responded positively. However, he lamented that no action was taken on the letter.

Advocate Khosa stated that “we only want the judge’s blessings that he should refer the matter to the CJP”. But Justice Shah reiterated that the senior counsel should approach the Registrar’s Office or the CJP directly.

Later, speaking to the media outside the court premises, Mr Gandapur regretted that democracy had ended in this court and that, with the passage of the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, the writ of the judiciary had also been eroded in the country.

He alleged that an attempt was being made to harm the PTI founder, stressing that lies were being disseminated through social media to earn money.

Petition filed

Mr Gandapur also filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, seeking a declaration against the federal government, Punjab’s chief secretary and the Adiala Jail superintendent for denying regular meetings with Imran Khan. The petition argues that such denial violates Articles 9 and 10A of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to life and a fair trial.

The petition argues that the court should direct the respondents to ensure compliance with any court order regarding visitation rights, adding that Mr Gandapur’s role as the chief minister necessitates consultation with the founding chairman, especially for the Budget 2025-26, for effective governance and policymaking.

It said that the restriction on access undermined the democratic rights of PTI members and supporters, which it claimed represented over one-fourth of Pakistan’s population, adding that the failure of prior petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the same subject underscored the urgency and necessity of the apex court’s intervention.

The petition explained that Imran Khan had expressed a desire to consult relevant senior officials of the KP government, including chief minister’s adviser Muzammil Aslam, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and former KP finance minister Taimur Jhagra, to discuss critical matters before the provincial budget’s passage.

It noted that previous court orders, including those from the IHC, had permitted limited weekly meetings; however, the practical implementation by the jail superintendent remained inconsistent, necessitating notice from the Supreme Court.

The petition argued that several cases had been filed in the IHC seeking permission for the petitioner to meet Imran Khan, but these efforts have borne no fruit.

It added that the matter involved a question of public importance regarding the enforcement of fundamental rights, as the continued detention and restricted access to the PTI founder affected the democratic process and stability.

The petition contended that the KP chief minister, as a key political ally, seeks regular and unimpeded access to Imran Khan for consultation on matters of provincial governance, party policy and ongoing legal proceedings affecting PTI leadership.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2025