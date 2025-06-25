Pakistan through to Asian Doubles Squash final after defeating Malaysia

Top-ranked Pakistani duo Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman stormed into the men’s final of the 2nd Asian Doubles Squash Championship after being hosts Malaysia 2-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Malaysian duo of Duncan Lee and Syafiq Kamal took the first set 11-10 at the Jalan Stadium in Sarawak.

But Zaman and Iqbal made a strong comeback to win the next two sets 11-9 in a thrilling 69-minute game.

The duo will face India in the finals tomorrow.

In Tuesday’s quarter-final, Pakistan defeated Korea 2-1 in a quick 37-minute game.

Earlier this month, Zaman and Iqbal were in Malaysia for the 23rd Asian Individual Squash Championships, where Iqbal outclassed Lai Cheuk Nam of Hong Kong to advance to the quarter-finals while Zaman lost to Joachim Chuah of Malaysia 3-2 in their pre-quarterfinal.

Zaman was crowned men’s champion at the U23 World Squash Championships in April after a stellar comeback against Egypt’s Karim El Torkey.