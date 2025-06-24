Controversy in AJK over post-approval budget debate

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly met on Monday to discuss the approved budget estimates for the upcoming fiscal year and revised figures for the current year, triggering a sharp debate over the legality of holding such discussions after formal passage of the budget.

The session was marked by the absence of opposition lawmakers. A three-member ministerial committee sent by Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar to bring them in informed the House of their refusal to attend, resulting in the suspension of Question Hour and call-attention notices.

Raising a point of order, PML-N’s regional president Shah Ghulam Qadir questioned under what legal or constitutional authority the House was debating a budget that had already been passed through suspension of rules. He contended that without a resolution or the finance committee’s report on the agenda, no further discussion was permissible.

Speaker Akbar supported Mr Qadir’s argument, saying there was no procedural basis for debate after approval.

Law Minister Mian Abdul Waheed, however, said that the rules had only been suspended for a day. He argued that since the finance bill was still under consideration and the prime minister had yet to deliver his budget speech, members retained the right to offer suggestions and feedback.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq also defended the session, saying the budget process was not yet final until the finance bill was passed. He asserted that the Assembly operated under both rules and parliamentary traditions and welcomed constructive input from all lawmakers.

“This House is governed by rules of procedure. Debate and dissent are integral to its function. Since only the two-day interval rule was suspended, there’s no bar on discussion now,” he said.

Mr Haq said that supplementary grants continued throughout the year and that valid proposals from lawmakers could still be incorporated. He stressed that both opposition and treasury members had equal access to development allocations and representation.

Mr Qadir responded that while his party was part of the coalition and its ministers had supported the budget in cabinet, it was his constitutional responsibility to highlight procedural violations.

“We’re not here to be pushed around. Majority doesn’t mean unbridled power. The Assembly must have a formal agenda,” he said.

He challenged the law minister to cite any article allowing debate on a post-approved budget, accusing the government of rushing the process for a third consecutive year. “This is not a democratic practice,” he said.

In response, PM Haq noted that in the absence of explicit provisions, the Speaker’s ruling carried authority and traditions helped fill procedural gaps.

“Both Mr Qadir and I have served as Speaker. We know how long a point of order can stretch,” he added.

Resolution on Islamabad airport

Meanwhile, the House ‘unanimously’ passed a resolution tabled by Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi, calling for the renaming of the New Islamabad International Airport after the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Mr Naqvi argued that the previous Islamabad airport had been named after Ms Bhutto, and the removal of her name following the construction of the new facility was unjust.

“When an institution bears someone’s name, that should continue even after renovation or relocation,” he said.

His cabinet colleague Sardar Javed Ayoub supported the resolution, terming it timely, especially since Ms Bhutto’s 72nd birth anniversary was observed just two days ago.

The Speaker declared the resolution unanimously adopted and directed that its copies be sent to all national and provincial assembly speakers, the Senate chairman, and the prime minister. The session was then adjourned until Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2025