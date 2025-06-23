E-Paper | June 23, 2025

FM Dar arrives in UAE to lead 12th JMC meeting

Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 07:51pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived in the UAE for the upcoming 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) to be held in Abu Dhabi.

The 12th session of Pak-UAE JMC is being held following a hiatus of 13 years after it was scheduled in October 2024. The last session was held in Islamabad from 6-7 November 2013.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO), Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation to the meeting scheduled on June 24.

“The JMC serves as the highest institutionalised platform for bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE. The upcoming session will take forward the agenda of deepening strategic, economic and development cooperation between the two brotherly countries,” the statement said.

It said that the delegation “will comprise secretaries and senior officials from key ministries including Economic Affairs, Commerce, Energy, Maritime Affairs and Interior”.

“The UAE side will be led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with high-level representation from relevant Emirati institutions,” it added.

FO also said that the session will discuss progress across different areas of bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development and IT.

“A number of legal instruments are expected to be finalised during the session to institutionalise sectoral cooperation.”

The statement added, “The session will provide an important opportunity for both sides to align their economic priorities and unlock the potential of enhancing [the] scope of mutually beneficial partnership.”

Dar also wrote on X that he had reached the UAE to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the JMC meeting.

The UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner after China and the United States, is home to more than a million Pakistani expatriates, and is the second-largest source of remittances to the South Asian country after Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Tirmizi, had said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UAE exceeded US$10.9 billion in the fiscal year 2023–24, including goods and services.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his official one-day visit to the Gulf state, where he discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

The high-level engagement aimed at reaffirming Pakistan’s gratitude to friendly nations that supported Islamabad’s position during its recent standoff with New Delhi.

Pak UAE Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

US aggression
Updated 23 Jun, 2025

US aggression

If there is any state in the world that the international community must be concerned about harbouring weapons of mass destruction, it is Israel.
Finishing the job
23 Jun, 2025

Finishing the job

THE federal health minister’s assertion of a 99pc reduction in polio cases in Pakistan, while impressive on the...
Exam leaks
23 Jun, 2025

Exam leaks

FOR students who put in countless hours of hard work for their secondary school exams — mainly to secure admission...
‘Hybrid’ talk
22 Jun, 2025

‘Hybrid’ talk

IN the past, while most elected governments would at least publicly bristle at the mention of being partners in ...
Farcical nomination
Updated 22 Jun, 2025

Farcical nomination

Many citizens have expressed dismay and embarrassment over this symbolic capitulation to the US presidency.
Sunken dreams
22 Jun, 2025

Sunken dreams

THE heartrending fate of people escaping conflict, deprivation and instability across the globe is among the...