UAE, Pakistan reaffirm strategic partnership

• Emirates FM calls for sustaining momentum in bilateral ties

• PM urges enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, energy

• Pakistan, Rwanda sign MoU on diplomats’ training

ISLAMABAD: The Uni­ted Arab Emirates’ Deputy Prime Minister and Mini­s­ter of Foreign Affairs She­ikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday called for maintaining the recent momentum in UAE-Pakistan ties, as both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a broad-based strategic partnership.

“I really look forward that the good spirit that has been moving the relati­o­nship in the last few mon­ths would continue,” Al Nah­yan said at the start of delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al Nahyan was on a two-day official visit to Pakis­tan, leading a high-level delegation that included Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assis­tant Minister for Econo­mic and Trade Affairs; and Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability.

According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reviewed key issues concerning the strategic partnership and explored opportunities to enhance collaboration in sectors critical to both countries’ development.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that the talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a focus on trade and investment, energy cooperation, regional security, and people-to-people linkages.

“Our relationship has been growing on a good pace. I also have to stress that in the last year or two things have been moving faster than they have for a while,” Al Nahyan said during the meeting. He emphasised the shared commitment to advancing cooperation in sectors aligned with the developmental priorities of both countries.

Economic cooperation has been a cornerstone of this growing relationship. Bilateral trade surpassed $10.9 billion in fiscal year 2023-24, bolstered by agreements signed in January 2024 worth more than $3bn. These deals focused on railway development, special economic zones, and port infrastructure.

Remittances from the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, numbering around 1.8 million, reached $6.7bn in 2024 and are projected to exceed $7bn in 2025. The UAE’s $10bn investment pledge in May 2024 targets key sectors including energy, trade, and infrastructure. Both sides also plan to deepen cooperation in information technology, tourism, and development.

The talks concluded with the signing of two memoranda of understanding and one agreement. Al Nahyan and Ishaq Dar signed an MoU establishing a Joint Consular Affairs Committee and an agreement to strengthen cultural cooperation. The two ministers also witnessed the exchange of an MoU to establish a UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council.

Later in the day, Al Nahyan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir also in attendance.

PM Shehbaz welcomed the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship and called for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people exchanges. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to transforming the strong political ties with the UAE into a robust economic partnership.

Al Nahyan, in his meeting with PM Shehbaz, reaffirmed the UAE’s resolve to deepen bilateral ties and explore new avenues for collaboration.

ISI Director General Lt Gen Asim Malik was also present during meeting.

Training of diplomats

Pakistan and Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in the training of diplomats.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Rwanda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, who is currently on an official visit to Pakistan.

Mr Dar expressed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening friendly relations with Rwanda, particularly in trade, investment, and educational exchanges.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for broader collaboration and emphasised the importance of institutional linkages between their foreign services.

The MoU on diplomatic training between the foreign ministries of both countries was signed on this occasion.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025