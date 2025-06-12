E-Paper | June 12, 2025

PM Shehbaz discusses regional peace, bilateral ties with UAE leadership

Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 10:23pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, June 12. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is received by UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, June 12. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is received by UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, June 12. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with the United Arab Emirates leadership to discuss regional peace and stability and explore ways to deepen bilateral ties during his official day-long visit to the emirates.

Over the last few months, UAE has expressed commitment to strengthening its long-standing partnership with Pakistan and announced a $2 billion debt rollover soon after. In April, the two nations signed and exchanged multiple memoranda of understanding (MoU) to further strengthen the bonds between the people of both nations.

The premier arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier today, where he was welcomed by the UAE’s National Security Adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

During a high-level meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, PM Shehbaz discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed commitment to further enhance cooperation in key areas, state media PTV reported.

“Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trend of bilateral relations and the ongoing progress at all levels,” it added.

They agreed to maintain close communication and continue working together to advance the shared goals of regional peace and prosperity, the report said.

It added, “PM [Shehbaz] reiterated the invitation to the President of the UAE to visit Pakistan soon.”

The premier’s delegation included Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi.

In a statement posted on X, PM Shehbaz said that he was “delighted” to meet with Al-Nahyan, thanking him for the UAE’s “vital role in easing recent tensions” with India.

“We reaffirmed our shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” he said. “Our deep-rooted ties built on trust and brotherhood, continue to grow stronger, especially in trade and investment. “I look forward to welcoming His Highness to Pakistan soon.”

In February, PM Shehbaz was invited by the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai, where he delivered a keynote address highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate population living and working there.

