Mango production in Rahim Yar Khan hit by climate change, water shortage

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Climate change, shortage of irrigation water and weather conditions suitable for pest attack reduced the mango yield by up to 45pc this year. The most affected variety is Chaunsa, which is also called Samar Bahisht in Rahim Yar Khan and Multan areas.

Similarly, the impact of Iran-Israel war has also totally suspended the export of Sindhri mango variety, a favourite in Iran.

There are many mango orchards in Rahimabad, Bhong, Jamaldinwali, Sheikh Wahan, Yousafabad, Mianwali Qureshian, Sardar Garh, Zahirpir, Khanbela and Taranda Muhammad Pannah in district Rahim Yar Khan where the fruit is cultivated on over more than 60,000 acres of land.

According to the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda), there are around 2,300 to 2,500 orchards of medium and large size growing in Rahim Yar Khan and there about 2,300 growers in the area. Some sources give the estimate of total mango production from Rahim Yar Khan alone as 250,000 to 300,000 tonnes.

Yield is estimated to be 45pc less this season: Iran-Israel war affects exports

Although the mango orchard owners have mainly the variety of Chaunsa, which is most sweet and delicious and popular among most of the people in the country, there are also other varieties, including Dussehri, Malda, Lahotiya, Anwar Ratol, Langra, Sanglafia, Tota Pari, Kala Chaunsa, Sufaid Chaunsa and Desi. The yield of Dussehri, Sindhri and Anwar Ratol is less by up to 30pc but the most affected variety is Chaunsa, says Jam Farooq Ahmed Ganga, a mango orchard owner in Yousufabad in Rahim Yar Khan along the National Highway.

Speaking to Dawn, he says that last year the mango yield was comparatively better but it is 40 to 50pc less than normal this year.

According to him, the main reason is climate change as in the months of February and March when the temperature of day was high and at night, it was low. This change in temperature affected the flowering process. Similarly, the weather condition was more suitable for the pests like thrips and hoppers which attacked the fruit.

“This year, the mango farmer was very much happy because there were no windstorms in the district but still there was less yield of mango.”

Muhammad Yousuf, a trader who purchases the mango orchards on lease on a yearly basis in the Sheikh Wahan and Pallo Shah areas, says that the mango orchard rates are higher this year. He says that the mango orchard owners were demanding Rs1m to Rs3m more for the last year. Regarding expenses, he says, “Last year, there were expenses of Rs3m on a mango orchard worth Rs30m but this year, the expenses increased to Rs4.5m.”

Yousuf told that in the start of mango season the rate of mango was better in big cities and it was also being exported to Iran but after the start of the Iran-Israel war, the export closed. He adds, “The export rate of Sindhri was Rs7,500 per 40kg which has dropped to Rs5,000 per 40kg now. Similarly, the 10kg crate of Sindhri was Rs2,200 which is now Rs1,200 and the crate of Dussehri was Rs1,500 but it’s now being sold at Rs900 to Rs1,000,”

Aun Muhammad, a resident of Rahim Yar Khan who works in a mango juice and pulp factory in Karachi, says that this year they are purchasing mango at Rs300 to Rs500 per 40kg rate. He says that during the current year, the mango of Rahim Yar Khan matured on time but the mango of Multan division has not matured yet which affects its sweetness and weight. “The price of pulp, which is mostly exported, will ultimately increase due to less production of mango,” he predicts.

Mian Arshad, a mango farmer of Chak Abbas, says there is no horticulture specialist in the agriculture department in Rahim Yar Khan to guide the mango farmers for maximum yield.

He says there is neither any grading or packing plant at the government level in the district nor any cargo flights from the Sheikh Zayed International Airport (SZIP) that’s why the exporters of Karachi, Lahore and Multan are earning the best profits compared to hardworking mango farmers of his area.

Published in Dawn, June 21th, 2025