Cannot afford Iran conflict to turn into Iraq 2.0 or WWIII: Bilawal

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said that Pakistan cannot afford conflict in Iran to turn into Iraq 2.0 or World War III, amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

There were reports of new Israeli strikes in Iran earlier today as Tel Aviv warned “Tehran will burn” after the Islamic Republic continued its barrage of overnight missiles in response to Israeli onslaught on its nuclear facilities that killed its top generals.

The missile exchange comes a day after nearly 80 people, including top army officers, were killed while civilians were among over 300 wounded in Iran as a result of Israel’s strikes on military sites and private residences, according to the country’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani.

While addressing a press conference in Brussels, Bilawal said, “We certainly do not want a war on this border (with Iran). Pakistan has condemned the strikes that took place over the last couple of days on our neighbouring country.

“We will continue to advocate for peace on all our borders. Be it with Afghanistan, be it with Iran, be it with India. We absolutely cannot afford this conflict in Iran to turn into Iraq 2.0 or World War III.”

He said that it had become “far too easy to have a war every month” and added that war had become the “default setting” that “whenever there is a conflict or dispute, to launch into a full-scale war”.

Bilawal called on the international community to “immediately impose a ceasefire in this Iranian conflict with occupying forces in Palestine”.

“We cannot have perpetual war. It serves none of our interests,” he added.

Earlier this month, Pakis­tan launched a broad-based engagement campaign to present its perspective on the recent conflict with India to the world and counter New Delhi’s unproven allegations. As part of its global outreach, the team has visited the United States, is currently in London, and will also head to Brussels.

The delegation comprises Ex-FMs Bilawal, Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir; Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt; and Jalil Abbas Jilani and Teh­mina Janjua.

‘Pakistan will safeguard Iran’s interests’: Khawaja Asif

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that Pakistan will “safeguard Iran’s interests” amid exchanges of missiles between Tehran and Israel, state media Radio Pakistan reported.

Condemning the Israeli attack on Pakistan’s “neighbour and fraternal country” during a session of parliament, the defence minister urged that a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) be convened to launch an initiative that “manifests the unity of [the] Muslim Ummah”.

“Pakistan stands firm on its traditional stance, as it has neither recognised Israel nor established relations with it,” Asif said. “Pakistan will safeguard Iran’s interests at all international fora, including the United Nations.”