Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat; all passengers off plane

June 13, 2025

An Air India flight from Phuket in Thailand to India’s capital New Delhi received an onboard bomb threat on Friday and made an emergency landing on the island, airport authorities said.

All 156 passengers on flight AI 379 had been escorted from the plane, in line with emergency plans, an Airports of Thailand official said.

The aircraft took off from Phuket airport bound for the Indian capital at 9.30am (9am PKT) on Friday, but made a wide loop around the Andaman Sea and landed back on the southern Thai island, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

Screengrab of flight path of the affected flight. — FlightRadar24

The incident follows the crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad on Thursday shortly after takeoff, in which more than 240 people were killed.

AOT did not provide details on the bomb threat. Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indian airlines and airports were inundated with hoax bomb threats last year, with nearly 1,000 hoax calls and messages received in the first 10 months, nearly 10 times that of 2023.

India considering grounding Air India Boeing 787 fleet after crash: report

The Indian government is considering grounding Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported on Friday, a day after one of the airline’s aircraft of the same make crashed in Ahmedabad city, killing more than 240 people.

The fleet will likely be grounded for a safety review, NDTV reported, citing sources.

