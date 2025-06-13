Rain forecast offers some respite amidst relentless heatwave

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: The sizzling heatwave that has swept Pakistan over the past week may subside, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast gusty winds and rain in the northern and central parts of the country from Friday (today) to Monday.
According to the PMD, moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also likely to approach the upper parts on June 13.
Under the influence of this weather system, dust storms, rain, and thundershowers (with isolated hailstorms) are expected in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad, with occasional gaps.
Identical conditions are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan, Zhob, Barkhan and Musakhel.
Noorpur Thal among hottest Punjab regions with mercury touching 48.5°C
Dust storms, thunder and rain are also expected in some districts of southern Punjab and upper Sindh during the period.
Heatwave
Punjab is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching a scorching 48.5°C in Noorpur Thal, making it one of the hottest regions in the province. Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad recorded temperatures between 47°C and 48°C, while major cities like Lahore and Faisalabad recorded temperatures of 46°C.
Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also issued an alert warning of an impending weather shift from today.
The Punjab government also directed district administrations and other departments to prepare for potential weather-related disruptions.
NDMA advisory
An impact-based weather advisory issued by NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has urged the public to take precautions and stay updated via the NDMA app, as extreme heat is expected to affect the rest of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, some areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK from Friday to Wednesday (June 13-18).
A weak western weather system is forecast to affect the upper regions of the country from June 13 to 16, potentially influencing weather conditions across multiple provinces. In Punjab, hot weather is expected to persist throughout the week.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mostly hot conditions are predicted, but scattered rain and windstorms are likely in several districts, including Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Waziristan, and adjoining areas.
Sindh and Balochistan are forecast to remain predominantly hot and dry throughout the advisory period.
In Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, hot weather will prevail, although areas such as Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Shigar, Bagh and Neelum Valley may receive isolated rainfall from June 13 to 16.
Published in Dawn, June 13th, 2025