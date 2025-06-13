E-Paper | June 13, 2025

Rain forecast offers some respite amidst relentless heatwave

Imran Gabol | Aamir Yasin Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 09:36am
SARGODHA: A motorcyclist covers his face and head with cloth amid an intense heatwave.—APP
SARGODHA: A motorcyclist covers his face and head with cloth amid an intense heatwave.—APP

RAWALPINDI/LAH­ORE: The sizzling heatw­a­­ve that has swept Pakistan over the past week may subside, as the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­m­ent (PMD) forecast gusty winds and rain in the northern and central parts of the country from Friday (today) to Monday.

According to the PMD, moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also like­­ly to approach the upper parts on June 13.

Under the influence of this weather system, dust storms, rain, and thundershowers (with isolated hailstorms) are expected in Azad Kash­mir, Gilgit-Baltis­tan, Murree, Galiyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mala­kand, Ma­­nsehra, Batta­gram, Shan­g­­la, Kohistan, and Abbott­abad, with occasional gaps.

Identical conditions are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Cha­k­w­­al, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafiz­abad, Ma­­n­di Bahauddin, Gujran­w­ala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Nar­o­wal, Lahore, Faisal­abad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Haripur, Peshawar, Mar­dan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Moh­mand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan, Zhob, Bar­khan and Musakhel.

Noorpur Thal among hottest Punjab regions with mercury touching 48.5°C

Dust storms, thunder and rain are also exp­­ected in some districts of southern Pu­­njab and upper Sindh during the period.

Heatwave

Punjab is currently ex­­p­eriencing a severe heatw­a­­ve, with temperatures re­­aching a scorching 48.5°C in Noorpur Thal, making it one of the hottest regio­­ns in the province. Baha­w­alnagar, Bhakkar, Gujran­wala, and Hafizabad rec­o­rded te­­mperatures bet­w­een 47°C and 48°C, while major cities like Lahore and Fai­salabad recorded temperatures of 46°C.

Meanwhile, the Provin­cial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also issued an alert warning of an impending weather shift from today.

The Punjab governm­ent also directed district administrations and other departments to prepare for potential weather-related disruptions.

NDMA advisory

An impact-based wea­ther advisory issued by NDMA’s National Emer­g­e­ncies Operation Centre (NEOC) has urged the public to take precautions and stay updated via the NDMA app, as extreme heat is expected to affect the rest of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Ba­­lochistan, some areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK from Friday to Wednesday (June 13-18).

A weak western wea­ther system is forecast to affect the upper regions of the country from June 13 to 16, potentially influencing weather conditions across multiple provinces. In Punjab, hot weather is expected to persist throu­ghout the week.

In Khyber Pakhtun­kh­­wa, mostly hot conditions are predicted, but scatte­red rain and windstorms are likely in several districts, including Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Ko­­h­at, Kohistan, Khyber, Ku­­rram, Mansehra, Moh­ma­­nd, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Pe­­shawar, Swabi, Swat, Waz­iristan, and adjoining areas.

Sindh and Balochistan are forecast to remain predominantly hot and dry throughout the advisory period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, hot weather will prevail, although areas such as Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Shigar, Bagh and Neelum Valley may receive isolated rainfall from June 13 to 16.

Published in Dawn, June 13th, 2025

