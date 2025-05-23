PM Shehbaz to embark on tour of 4 friendly countries from May 25-30: FO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from May 25-30, the Foreign Office (FO) announced in a statement on Friday, to hold “wide-ranging discussions” with the nations while acknowledging their support during Pakistan’s recent escalation with India.

The visit comes a fortnight after Pakistan and India reached a US-brokered ceasefire following a brief military confrontation. During the conflict, the Iranian foreign minister visited both nations to act as a mediator.

According to the FO’s statement, the PM will have “wide-ranging discussions” with the leaders of the four countries on issues including bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

“He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgement for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India,” the FO added.

“The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from 29-30 May 2025,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, the PM decided to send a “high-level diplomatic delegation to important world capitals to expose Indian propaganda” in the aftermath of the recent military escalation with India, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

“In a telephonic conversation with Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the prime minister has entrusted the leadership of the delegation to him,” the report said.

The delegation comprises Dr Musadik Malik, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Senator Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Subzwari, Tehmina Janjua and Jalil Abbas Jilani, it added.

“The delegation will visit London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels to highlight India’s disinformation campaign and its attempts to destabilise regional peace,” the report added.