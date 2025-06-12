PM leaves for UAE today on official visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is undertaking an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday (June 12) to express gratitude to their rulers for supporting Pakistan’s stance during the recent conflict with India.

The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, which are marked by mutual trust, shared values, and close cooperation across multiple sectors, said an official press rel­ease issued here on Wednesday.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Min­ister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and other senior officers.

PM Shehbaz will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership, including a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and concern will be discussed during the high-level interactions.

The PM’s visit will serve to further stre­n­g­then the longstanding bro­­therly rel­a­tions between Pakistan and the UAE, deepen economic ties, and foster multifaceted collaboration.

Record remittances

Earlier, PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over increase in remittances during May 2025 which was 13.7 per cent more than the previous fiscal year.

In a statement, the prime minister said the country had received some $34.9 billion in remittances during the current fiscal year, which was 28.8pc higher than the outgoing financial year.

“$3.7 billion was received in re­­mittances during May 2025, which is 13.7 per cent more than May last year. The increase in remittances is evidence of the growing confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the economic policies of the government,” the prime minister said.

PML-Q delegation meets PM

Meanwhile, a delegation of the PML-Q on Wednesday called on PM Shehbaz and expressed full support for all the initiatives taken by him for the country’s economic development and public welfare.

The delegation, led by Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, comprised MNAs Chaudhry Hussain Elahi, Mu­­h­a­mmad Ilyas Chaudhry and Farukh Khan, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The MNAs praised the prime minister and his team for presenting the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026 in the National Assembly.

The delegation said that both the military and political leadership were working tirelessly for the national development and the welfare of the people.

They also lauded the prime mi­­nister’s exemplary leadership during the recent tensions with India and his efforts to elevate the country’s prestige at the global stage.

