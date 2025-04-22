E-Paper | April 22, 2025

PM Shehbaz lands in Turkiye for two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties

APP | Dawn.com Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 07:36pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lands in Turkiye for a two-day visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — Photo courtesy: PM Shehbaz/X
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lands in Turkiye for a two-day visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — Photo courtesy: PM Shehbaz/X
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif waves as he leaves for his visit to Turkiye at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi on April 22. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif waves as he leaves for his visit to Turkiye at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi on April 22. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday landed in Turkiye for a two-day visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with both sides looking to strengthen bilateral ties.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy strong bilateral ties based on shared history, culture, and religion, with close cooperation in defence, trade, and diplomacy. They mutually support each other on issues like Kashmir and Cyprus, strengthening their strategic partnership.

In a post on X today, the premier said that he had “just landed in Ankara” and was looking forward to meeting the Turkish president.

“Pakistan and Türkiye share a unique and historic bond, deeply etched in the hearts of our people,” PM Shehbaz said.

“United by trust and shared values, we carry a common vision for peace, progress, and prosperity — a partnership that has stood the test of time and continues to grow stronger with each passing day,” he added.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold extensive discussions with his Turkish counterpart on bilateral relations while exchanging views on recent developments in the region and beyond, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported earlier.

It said the prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi.

The report added that the meeting represented a continuation of robust dialogue and underscored the shared commitment to further elevate the partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The two countries have also institutionalised leadership-level mechanism in the form of High High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) for cooperation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest.

The seventh session of HLSCC was held in Islamabad on February 12 and 13 this year. President Erdo­gan and Prime Minister Shehbaz had co-chaired the session.

Turkiye and Pakistan had agreed to expand the scope of their goods trade agreement, marking a significant step towards achieving a $5 billion bilateral trade target, and laid the groundwork for Turkish firms to develop a special economic zone in Pakistan during the session.

Established in 2009, HLSCC is the highest decision-making forum bet­ween the two countries, guiding bilateral relations through joint standing committees covering trade, investment, defen­­ce, energy, agriculture, health and education.

The upcoming meeting represents a continuation of this robust dialogue and underscores the shared commitment to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye, APP said.

Earlier in February, President Asif Ali Zardari also met his Turkish counterpart, Erdogan, before the latter visited Pakistan later in the month.

The meeting took place during a brief stopover at Istanbul airport, while the president was en route to Portugal, where both countries agreed to boost counter-terror cooperation in a separate meeting in Islamabad.

Pak Turk Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dar in Kabul
Updated 22 Apr, 2025

Dar in Kabul

Kabul must ensure that the TTP and other anti-Pakistan groups are put out of business.
Ready to talk
22 Apr, 2025

Ready to talk

ADVISER to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah’s phone calls to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon regarding...
Grassroots governance
22 Apr, 2025

Grassroots governance

WHEN something as basic as a functioning union council is absent in over a quarter of Balochistan’s areas more ...
Middle East carnage
Updated 21 Apr, 2025

Middle East carnage

It seems that to many in the world, people of Yemen and occupied Palestine are not human.
A new page
21 Apr, 2025

A new page

FOREIGN Secretary Amna Baloch’s trip to Dhaka has breathed new life into Pakistan’s long-dormant relationship...
No stone unturned
21 Apr, 2025

No stone unturned

WHILE the absence of new polio cases since Feb 10 is welcome news, this pause in transmission must not breed...