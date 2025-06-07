Bilawal calls out India for ‘excuses’ to avoid dialogue with Pakistan

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday called out India for its “excuses” to avoid any dialogue with Pakistan to resolve their outstanding issues after recent tensions between the two countries.

Pakis­tan has launched a broad-based engagement campaign in the United States to present its perspective on the recent spike in tensions with India, and counter New Delhi’s growing lobbying presence there. As part of its global outreach, the team will also visit London and Brussels. The delegation comprises former foreign ministers Bilawal, Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir; Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt; along with senior envoys Jalil Abbas Jilani and Teh­mina Janjua.

Addressing a press conference in Washington after wrapping up engagements with US lawmakers and think tanks, the PPP chairman said Pakistan’s civil and military leadership were all on the same page against terrorism and believed that it was in the region’s interest to establish with India. “It is India who’s been running away from calls for an investigation and it’s been India who’s been running away from efforts for dialogue. I believe that is perhaps the lamest excuse for not having a dialogue right now,” he added.

Bilawal offered to arrange a dialogue with the military or political leadership if India wanted.

“I believe the true path forward is for India and Pakistan to engage in a dialogue to establish peace. Whatever excuse you want to make sometimes, it’s this civil military excuse, sometimes it’s this geopolitical excuse, sometimes it’s this ‘Oh all Muslims are terrorist excuse so we’re not going to talk to Pakistan’ — it’s getting [tiresome]. You can’t be two nuclear armed neighbours with a conflict threshold so low and absolutely no dispute resolution mechanism.”

Bilawal said India did not want mediation from the US or the United Nations or any interactional actor and did not even want to engage directly with Pakistan, noting that this made no rational sense.

“It’s in all our interest to convince India to undo the decision that doesn’t serve their purposes and come to the table and talk.”

More to follow.