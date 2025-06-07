E-Paper | June 07, 2025

UK and India discuss ‘counter-terrorism’ cooperation after South Asia tensions

Reuters Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 08:31pm
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy attends an interview with Reuters at the British high commissioner residence in New Delhi, India, June 7. — Reuters
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy attends an interview with Reuters at the British high commissioner residence in New Delhi, India, June 7. — Reuters

The United Kingdom and India on Saturday discussed expanding their “counter-terrorism” collaboration following recent fighting between the latter and Pakistan, Britain’s foreign minister told Reuters after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

British FM David Lammy is the highest-profile Western official to have visited both New Delhi and Islamabad since the two agreed to a ceasefire last month after their worst fighting in nearly three decades.

The latest tensions began in April after the killing of 26 men in Indian-occupied Kashmir that New Delhi blamed on “terrorists” it alleged were backed by Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denied. India then attacked what it claimed was “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan, leading to escalation from both sides until a May 10 ceasefire.

“We want the situation to be maintained, but of course we recognise fragility, particularly in the backdrop of terrorism, terrorism designed to destabilise India,” Lammy said in an interview at the residence of the British high commissioner in New Delhi.

“We are keen to continue to work with our Indian partners on counter-terrorism measures.”

He said he discussed the next steps with both Modi and Indian FM S. Jaishankar, but gave no specifics.

Last year, India and Britain discussed combatting the financing of terrorism, cooperation between law enforcement and judicial bodies and information sharing.

Lammy said he also discussed boosting trade between the world’s fifth and sixth largest economies. The countries concluded talks for a free trade deal early last month.

“I know that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is very much looking forward to coming to India very soon to sign the free trade agreement,” Lammy said. “There is so much that our two nations can continue to do together.”

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for reflection
Updated 07 Jun, 2025

Time for reflection

The spirit of unity within the Islamic world demands that Israel be confronted for its monstrous behaviour.
Pushed into poverty
07 Jun, 2025

Pushed into poverty

A WORLD Bank finding that nearly 45pc of Pakistanis live below the poverty line should not come as a surprise....
Detention law
07 Jun, 2025

Detention law

CITIZENS will be presumed guilty until proven innocent. At least that is the message the political leadership of...
Need for dialogue
06 Jun, 2025

Need for dialogue

If mistrust continues to build up and ties remain frozen, the next conflict may only be a matter of time.
ECP reshuffle
06 Jun, 2025

ECP reshuffle

IT would appear that the process of consultations between the government and opposition over key appointments in the...
Unfair taxation
06 Jun, 2025

Unfair taxation

WITH the next budget just days away, all eyes are on the additional taxation measures the government proposes to...