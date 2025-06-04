Teenage TikToker Sana Yousuf’s alleged killer nabbed within 20 hours

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Tuesday announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder case of a social media influencer, who was gunned down at her house in G-13 on Monday.

Addressing a hastily-called news conference, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said after the murder of 17-year-old Sana Yousuf, seven police teams were formed under the supervision of DIG Operations Jawad Tariq. These teams conducted a technical investigation, analysing social media accounts and more than 300 call records. Footage from Safe City Islamabad and private cameras was also obtained.

The suspect was arrested from Faisalabad within 20 hours of the incident. Additionally, the victim’s mobile phone and the murder weapon were recovered from his possession.

“The ruthless killer took the phone with him after the murder to destroy evidence. In order to apprehend the accused, raids were conducted at over 11 locations in three cities. The accused is a 22-year-old unemployed man who repeatedly attempted to contact the victim. Upon her refusal to respond, he committed the murder.”

IGP says there was immense pressure on police, but identifying suspect was a complex process

The IGP said the murder of Sana caused a wave of concern across Islamabad and the entire country. The brutal killing of the young girl was a significant challenge for the police. There was immense pressure to arrest the killer, but identifying him was a complex process.

He added that a strong case would be built against the suspect, ensuring a thorough investigation and collection of solid evidence so that the competent court awards him the appropriate punishment.

The IGP held the press conference at Rescue 15 and was accompanied by DIG Mohammad Jawad Tariq and other police officers.

Sources close to the investigation told Dawn that the suspect, the son of a retired grade-16 officer, and the victim had known each other for the last one year. The suspect came to Islamabad on the night between May 28 and 29 to wish her a happy birthday and reached her house in G-13; however, they could not meet due to unknown reasons.

Later, both the girl and the suspect talked on the phone with the latter complaining about her unavailability to meet him on her birthday. However, they decided to meet on June 2, and he again arrived in Islamabad. When he reached outside her house, she did not come out.

Somehow, the suspect managed to enter the house, where an argument ensued during which he pulled out a weapon and shot her, killing her on the spot.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s aunt was present in the house while her parents had gone out.

After registration of the case, the investigators collected CCTV footage from cameras installed around the victim’s house and from Safe City, which revealed that the suspect had reached Chungi No 26 and boarded a passenger vehicle to Faisalabad.

Geo-fencing of the area also confirmed the suspect’s presence at G-13 and later at Chungi No 26. Police conducted a raid in Faisalabad, arrested the suspect and brought him to Islamabad.

NCSW demands transparent investigation

Meanwhile, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) condemned the cold-blooded murder of the young TikToker and said the heinous act was a stark reminder of the deep-rooted patriarchal violence that continues to deprive women and girls of their fundamental right to life.

NCSW Chairperson Ume Laila Azhar demanded an immediate, transparent and thorough investigation into the crime. She said the perpetrators must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We will not let this case be buried under social stigma, false narratives of honour, or procedural loopholes. This senseless killing highlights the vulnerability of women and girls, even in their own homes. We demand justice for Sana and her family, and expect the state to ensure accountability of the perpetrators.”

Burial in Chitral

The body of the victim was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard in Chuinj village of Upper Chitral on Tuesday.

Touching scenes were witnessed during the burial as villagers and relatives burst into tears over the tragic death of the girl.

Her father, Yousuf Hassan, who works in a government office in Islamabad, said the Chitrali community residing in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar had started feeling insecure as incidents of cold-blooded murders had increased in the past few years.

Earlier, hundreds of people had gathered to condole with the bereaved parents in a hotel in Chitral city, where they stayed for an hour on Tuesday morning before leaving for the village in Upper Chitral with the body.

— Our correspondent contributed to this story from Chitral

