Erdogan wants Turkiye to host Putin-Zelensky-Trump summit

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday reiterated his willingness to host a meeting between the American, Russian and Ukrainian leaders in an effort to end the war in Ukraine.

“My greatest wish for both sides is to bring both (Russia’s) Vladimir Putin and (Ukraine’s Volodymyr) Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara, and even to bring (US President) Mr (Donald) Trump to their side, if they accept,” he said.

Turkiye, he said, would “take steps” to facilitate such a meeting, following direct talks between the two sides in Istanbul on Monday.

Erdogan said it was a big achievement that Monday’s talks even took place.

Ukraine carried out one of its most brazen and successful attacks ever on Russian soil on the weekend, its drones ambushing dozens of strategic bombers at bases deep inside Russia.

“It is a success in itself that the meeting happened despite what happened yesterday,” he said, hailing the talks as “magnificent”.

Hours after Erdogan’s statement, the White House said US President Donald Trump is “open” to meeting his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Turkiye. Trump, who wants a swift end to the three-year war, “is open to it (a three-way summit) if it comes to that, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to come to the table together”, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in Washington.

At Monday’s meeting, which lasted just over an hour, Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange severely injured prisoners of war as well as those under 25, alongside the remains of 6,000 troops killed in combat, Kyiv said.

“These figures given by both Russia and Ukraine… (are) very, very important in terms of showing how important these Istanbul meetings are. And we are proud of this,” Erdogan added.

Ukraine and Russia agreed another large-scale prisoner exchange, but failed to make a breakthrough on an immediate halt to the fighting.

At the second round of direct talks between the warring sides, Ukraine said Moscow had rejected its call for an unconditional ceasefire, offering instead a partial truce of two to three days in some areas of the frontline.

Urged on by US President Donald Trump, Moscow and Kyiv have opened direct negotiations for the first time since the early weeks of Russia’s invasion, but have yet to make progress beyond prisoner exchanges and the agreement to swap their demands for a longer-term settlement.

Top negotiators from both sides confirmed they had reached a deal to swap all severely wounded soldiers as well as all captured fighters under the age of 25.

“We agreed to exchange all-for-all seriously wounded and seriously sick prisoners of war. The second category is young soldiers who are from 18 to 25 years old — all-for-all,” Ukraine’s lead negotiator and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov told reporters in Istanbul.

Russia’s lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said it would involve “at least 1,000” on each side — topping the 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange agreed at talks last month.

But there was less sign of progress towards a truce.

“The Russian side continued to reject the motion of an unconditional ceasefire,” Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters after the talks.

Russia said it had offered a limited pause in fighting.

“We have proposed a specific ceasefire for two to three days in certain areas of the front line,” top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said, adding this was needed to collect bodies of dead soldiers from the battlefield.

No ‘reward’ for Putin

The two sides also agreed to hand over the bodies of 6,000 killed soldiers, Ukraine said after the talks.

But Russia’s Medinsky said Moscow would hand 6,000 killed Ukrainian soldiers over unilaterally, adding that he did not know “if they have any bodies on their side”, but that Russia would take them, if so.

Moscow does not disclose how many of its soldiers have been killed, closely guarding any information on the huge losses sustained during its three-year invasion.

As talks concluded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said any deal must not “reward” Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2025