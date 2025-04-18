Trump says US will soon ‘take a pass’ if no Ukraine deal

President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States will “take a pass” on brokering further Ukraine war talks unless there is quick progress from Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump was speaking after Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented — following talks with European allies — that Washington would “move on” if a truce did not seem “doable” within days.

“Yeah, very shortly,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked to confirm what Rubio had said.

“No specific number of days, but quickly. We want to get it done.”

Trump refused to cast blame on either Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the February 2022 full-scale invasion of pro-Western Ukraine, or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But he insisted both sides had to make progress.

“Now, if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say: ‘You’re foolish. You’re fools. You’re horrible people’ — and we’re going to just take a pass,” Trump said.

“But hopefully we won’t have to do that.”

Trump boasted repeatedly before returning for a second presidential term that he would end the Ukraine war within 24 hours.

He claimed recently that he was being sarcastic.

Ukraine has agreed to a full temporary ceasefire and accused Russia of stalling on a deal to get a better negotiating position.

Trump stunned Western capitals when he opened direct talks with Putin in February, soon after taking office.

He said he hoped the Russian leader was not dragging his feet.

“I hope not,” he said when asked if Putin was stalling.

“I’ll let you know soon.”

Trump denied that he was being “played” by the former KGB agent, who denied Russia was going to invade right up until the eve of the attack.

“Nobody’s playing me, I’m trying to help,” Trump said.

Earlier, Rubio said that President Trump would walk away from trying to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal within days unless there were clear signs that a deal could be done

“We’re not going to continue with this endeavour for weeks and months on end. So we need to determine very quickly now, and I’m talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks,” Rubio said in Paris after meeting European and Ukrainian leaders.

“If it’s not possible, if we’re so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the president is probably at a point where he’s going to say, ‘well, we’re done’.”

There was no immediate comment from Paris, London, Berlin or Kyiv on Rubio’s statement.

Three European diplomatic sources told Reuters Rubio’s comments reflected growing frustration in the White House over Russian intransigence to end the war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said some progress on a peace settlement had already been made but that contacts with Washington were difficult.

He said Russia was striving to resolve the conflict while ensuring its interests, but added that Moscow remained open to dialogue with the US.

Rubio’s threats came amid signs of some progress in US talks with Ukraine.

Trump said on Thursday he expected to sign a minerals deal with Kyiv next week after an attempt in February fell apart following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Oval Office clash with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The talks in Paris on Thursday were the first substantive, high-level and in-person talks on Trump’s peace push that have included European powers.

Rubio said a US peace framework he presented received an “encouraging reception”. Zelensky’s office called the talks constructive and positive.

Growing frustrations as peace deals prove elusive

It was unclear why Rubio’s tone shifted so dramatically overnight. Still, his comments on Friday underline mounting frustrations in the White House over a lack of progress in pushes to settle a growing list of geopolitical challenges.

Trump has pressured both sides to come to the negotiating table, threatening tougher sanctions on Russia or an end to billions of dollars in US military support for Kyiv.

Both Ukraine and Russia showed up for US-brokered talks in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in a partial ceasefire, but nothing more.

Meanwhile, the war has continued, including a recent Russian missile attack that hit Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, killing 35 people — an attack Trump called a “mistake”.

If Washington walks away, efforts to broker a peace would likely founder because no other nation is able to bring similar pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv.

Other impacts are unclear.

The US could keep its current policy on the conflict unchanged, maintaining sanctions on Russia and keeping US aid flowing to Kyiv.

Alternatively, Trump could decide to halt payments to Ukraine.

Rubio said he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after the “constructive” Paris talks and briefed him on “some of the elements of” the US peace framework.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants Ukraine to drop its ambitions to join Nato, Russia to control the entirety of four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own and for the size of the Ukrainian army to be limited.

Kyiv says those demands are tantamount to demanding its capitulation.

Dropping European sanctions part of peace deal?

Rubio said the Europeans had a central role to play in any peace pact, especially as their Russia sanctions, over which Washington has no control, would likely need to be lifted to secure an accord.

Rubio said the issue of US security guarantees came up in the Paris talks, saying they were an issue “we can fix in a way that’s acceptable to everyone”.

But, he cautioned, “we have bigger challenges that we need to figure out.”

He said it was clear that a peace deal would be difficult to strike, but there needed to be signs that it could be done soon.

“There’s no one saying this can be done in 12 hours. But we want to see how far apart it is,” he said.

“We need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term, because if it’s not, then I think we’re just going to move on.”

‘Optimistic’ Russia-Ukraine war can be ended: US vice president

The US is optimistic it can put an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Vance said as he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the second time in 24 hours.

Vance saw Meloni in Washington on Thursday, and the two have since flown to the Italian capital ahead of the Easter holidays.

“I want to update the prime minister on some of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine […] even in the past 24 hours, we think we have some interesting things to report on,” Vance told reporters sitting alongside Meloni.

“Since there are the negotiations, I won’t prejudge them, but we do feel optimistic that we can hopefully bring this war, this very brutal war, to a close,” he added.