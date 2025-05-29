PM Shehbaz touches down in Tajikistan to cap off four-nation tour

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday landed in Tajikistan as he continues his four-nation tour of friendly countries.

Earlier this week, the PM and his delegation, including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, visited Turkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan, expressing gratitude for their support during a recent military escalation with India.

Yesterday, the PM took part in a trilateral summit with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. He reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to hold talks with India on the Kashmir dispute and counterterrorism, stressing New Delhi wanted the same “in all sincerity”.

According to state broadcaster PTV News, the PM arrived in the Tajik capital Dushanbe today for his two-day visit, being received by Tajik PM Kokhir Rasulzoda at the airport.

“Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi also accompanied the prime minister,” PTV News reported.

During his two-day visit, the PM is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, in which the PM will discuss “cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in various fields … and will thank the Tajik President for Tajikistan’s strong support … during the recent tensions between India and Pakistan,” the broadcaster added.

According to PTV News, the PM will also attend the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation during his visit, where he is expected to brief participants on Pakistan’s struggle against climate change and efforts to preserve glaciers.