Murree doctor ‘raped’ by man impersonating Punjab CM’s adviser

RAWALPINDI: A medical officer (MO) posted at the Samli Sanatorium in Murree was allegedly raped by a man who claimed to be an adviser to the Punjab chief minister.

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged with the police based on the victim’s complaint, the suspect, a resident of her native village in Khanewal, claimed he was an adviser to the chief minister and promised he could facilitate her transfer to a hospital of her choice.

He continued to make such assurances and eventually called her to Lahore. Upon her arrival in Lahore, the suspect reportedly showed her videos of her family, issued threats and attempted to sexually assault her.

The FIR stated that on May 20, the suspect forcibly entered her hostel in Murree after pushing aside the security guard and falsely claimed that the doctor was his wife. Despite her efforts to persuade him to leave, he forcibly took her out and placed her in a cab, in which two other individuals were already seated.

She said the men threatened to kill her and took her to a hotel, where two other individuals were guarding the premises. The victim alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted her repeatedly throughout the night. She said she managed to escape and later shared her ordeal with her father, who was in Multan at the time.

After her father’s arrival in Murree, she lodged a formal complaint with the police, accusing the suspect of rape, impersonating a public official and naming two others for aiding and abetting the crime. The FIR has been registered on charges of rape, abduction and impersonation. However, the suspect has yet to be arrested.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2025