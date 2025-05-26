E-Paper | May 26, 2025

Murree doctor ‘raped’ by man impersonating Punjab CM’s adviser

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 11:47am

RAWALPINDI: A medical officer (MO) posted at the Samli Sanatorium in Murree was allegedly raped by a man who claimed to be an adviser to the Punjab chief minister.

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged with the police based on the victim’s complaint, the suspect, a resident of her native village in Khanewal, claimed he was an adviser to the chief minister and promised he could facilitate her transfer to a hospital of her choice.

He continued to make such assurances and eventually called her to Lahore. Upon her arrival in Lahore, the suspect reportedly showed her videos of her family, issued threats and attempted to sexually assault her.

The FIR stated that on May 20, the suspect forcibly entered her hostel in Murree after pushing aside the security guard and falsely claimed that the doctor was his wife. Despite her efforts to persuade him to leave, he forcibly took her out and placed her in a cab, in which two other individuals were already seated.

She said the men threatened to kill her and took her to a hotel, where two other individuals were guarding the premises. The victim alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted her repeatedly throughout the night. She said she managed to escape and later shared her ordeal with her father, who was in Multan at the time.

After her father’s arrival in Murree, she lodged a formal complaint with the police, accusing the suspect of rape, impersonating a public official and naming two others for aiding and abetting the crime. The FIR has been registered on charges of rape, abduction and impersonation. However, the suspect has yet to be arrested.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2025

Violence against women, Gender violence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget delay
Updated 26 May, 2025

Budget delay

The difference of opinion between govt, IMF over defence allocations, tax relief for salaried class is not something to fret over.
Last mile?
26 May, 2025

Last mile?

WITH the national tally of polio cases rising to 10 following two new confirmations in KP, Pakistan’s ambition to...
Straight to the top
26 May, 2025

Straight to the top

NO summit seems beyond reach for Naila Kiani. She is now a mere two peaks away from making history. In so many ways,...
Troubled waters
Updated 25 May, 2025

Troubled waters

India has been wanting to alter the IWT for some time; arguably, the post-Pahalgam hostilities gave New Delhi a convenient chance.
Captive women
25 May, 2025

Captive women

PAKISTAN’S stormy history of political and rights protests shows that even the use of excessive state brutality ...
Principled stand
25 May, 2025

Principled stand

THE war unleashed on American academia now has global attention. With Harvard University pushing back against the...