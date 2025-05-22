Regional peace hinges on three issues: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday cautioned the world that peace in South Asia would not be possible if three contentious issues — Kashmir, water and terrorism — were not resolved between Pakistan and India.

He warned that a nuclear confrontation bet­ween India and Pakistan will have devastating consequences for the entire region and beyond.

“There is a need to hold dialogue and find solution to the issue of terrorism. People of both countries seek peace, which is not possible until the three main issues — Kashmir, terrorism, and water — are resolved,” he said while talking to reporters after attending a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A former foreign minister, Mr Bhutto-Zardari will soon lead a high-level diplomatic delegation to various capitals to apprise the world leaders of India’s aggression aimed at destabilising regional peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently decided to send a high-level delegation to important world capitals to expose Indian propaganda in the aftermath of the recent military escalation.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari will lead the delegation, comprising Senator Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Sabzwari, Tehmina Janjua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The PPP legislator told media persons that he and other members of the delegation had received an initial briefing at the Foreign Office on the ceasefire, Kashmir, terrorism and the Indian “attack” on the Indus Waters Treaty.

He said such briefings will continue for the next few days, and then as per the prime minister’s directive, they will visit different countries to present Pakistan’s stance, which is based on peace.

The PPP leader said Pakistan desired peace in the region which can be achieved by addressing the flashpoints, whether it was the Kashmir dispute or terrorism.

“Pakistan is one of the biggest victims of terrorism,” he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari cautioned that the “new normal” that India was seeking was not in its favour either.

“We have seen how after a terrorist attack, both countries can come close to a nuclear war,” he pointed out.

He expressed grave concerns about India’s weaponisation of water and highlighted the need for Pakistan to apprise the world about it.

He said they would inform foreign governments and people that a conflict between two nuclear countries would have severe consequences beyond the region.

The PPP chief appreciated the prime minister’s efforts during the conflict, saying Pakistan demonstrated a ‘reasonable and rational role’ after India’s baseless accusations.

“Pakistan was not the aggressor, we only defended ourselves,” he said, adding that “the world is welcoming our stance as we stood with the truth, while India built a narrative on lies and falsehoods.”

Mr Bhutto-Zardari, in a recent post on X, announced that he was appointed by the prime minister to “lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage”.

“I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times,” he wrote.

In a similar development, the Indian government also announced that seven all-party delegations would visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to present the country’s stance on terrorism and “project India’s national consensus”.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2025