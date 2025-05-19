UK Parliament urges renewed talks on Kashmir

• Criticises erosion of democratic rights in India-held Kashmir since 2019

• Advises UK to take balanced stance, raise rights issues, and consult Kashmiri diaspora

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) Parliament has called for renewed diplomatic engagement between India and Pakis­tan over the Kashmir dispute, highlighting human rights concerns and urging the UK government to adopt a more active, balanced role in addressing the region’s long-standing tensions.

In a report published by the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Commi­ttee, as part of a wider inquiry into the UK’s strategy for South Asia, lawmakers expressed alarm over the deteriorating situation in India-held Kashmir since August 2019, when the Indian government revoked the region’s special constitutional status under the Article 370.

The report cited increased military presence, restrictions on civil liberties, limitations on press freedom and arbitrary detentions, concluding that “there had been a marked erosion of democratic rights in the region.”

The committee also examined governance in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. While acknowledging the situation in these areas differs from Indian-occupied Kashmir, the report noted ongoing concerns about democratic limitations and the lack of full constitutional representation. It recommended the UK government continue to monitor human rights and political conditions on both sides of the Line of Control.

The cross-party committee called on the British government to make greater use of its diplomatic channels and historic ties with both New Delhi and Islamabad to encourage dialogue. While reaffirming the UK’s position that the Kashmir issue “must be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan,” the report stressed this “should not prevent Britain from raising concerns, especially over human rights violations.”

Parliamentarians urged the Foreign, Common­wealth and Development Office (FCDO) to press both countries to allow greater access for international observers, including British parliamentarians and diplomats, to visit both sides of the disputed territory.

They also recommended the UK take a more balanced approach, engaging with both governments equally and avoiding any perception of partisanship, while ensuring its diplomacy is rooted in British values of democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.

The report further advised that the UK should listen closely to the views of the large Kashmiri diaspora in Britain, encouraging the government to be mindful of community concerns and to use its influence to foster peace and reconciliation.

The report, titled “India and Pakistan: a UK foreign policy strategy for the 2020s,” forms part of a broader examination of British foreign policy priorities. It reflects growing parliamentary concern over rising authoritarianism in parts of South Asia and the potential consequences of inaction on long-standing regional conflicts.

While acknowledging sensitivities, the committee argued that the UK “cannot remain passive in the face of growing instability in Kashmir.” It concluded that discreet but principled diplomacy, consistent rights monitoring, and a willingness to engage with both sides could play a constructive role.

The UK government is expected to respond formally to the committee’s recommendations in the coming months.

Kashmir dispute could spark nuclear war

Also, the British Par­liament criticised India’s aggressive behaviour, warning that the longstanding Kashmir dispute with Pakistan poses a serious threat to regional stability and could potentially escalate into a nuclear conflict, APP adds.

A 42-page report recently made public highlights the clashing approaches of the two South Asian nations, with India favouring bilateral dialogue and Pakistan advocating for international mediation in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The report says that India used a “suspicious incident in occupied Kashmir” as a justification to take military action against Pakistan — a move the report says threatens regional peace.

It also criticises India for “creating obstacles in the way of a solution to the Kashmir issue” by disregarding UN mandates.

The report further accuses the international community, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, of inaction on the matter.

According to the report, Pakistan adopted a defensive strategy “within the framework of responsibility, patience and international law” during the recent conflict.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2025