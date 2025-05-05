China reaffirms support for Pakistan amid escalation with India

China on Monday reaffirmed its support for Pakistan amid escalation with India as President Asif Ali Zardari met with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong.

An attack on April 22 in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence, while Pakistan has rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces as it expected an incursion and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to his military. As temperatures remain high, with the military warning of a “swift” response to any misadventure by New Delhi, diplomatic channels have remained engaged to prevent conflict.

During today’s meeting with Ambassador Jiang, who called on him at Aiwan-i-Sadr, Zardari expressed concern over the recent “irresponsible and aggressive rhetoric by the Indian government”, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.

The two discussed matters of bilateral importance, with a particular focus on the ongoing situation between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed the “enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan”, describing the relationship as one of “ironclad brothers” who have always supported each other in challenging times.

He thanked Zardari for sharing Pakistan’s perspective, and emphasised that China would always support its ally to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

Zaradari conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese government for its “consistent support, always standing by Pakistan in difficult times”.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked China’s envoy for endorsing his offer to conduct a neutral probe into the Pahalgam attack.

Last week, China urged both India and Pakistan to “exercise restraint” as the two countries reportedly exchanged fire at the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan to brief UNSC on latest regional developments

A day ago, Islamabad decided to seek an immediate session of the United Nations Security Council to apprise world powers about the recent tensions with India.

PM Shehbaz talked to his Malaysian counterpart, while Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke to the Malaysian as well as Russian foreign ministers on the matter.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said FM Dar has issued directions to Pakistan’s permanent representative to United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar to take immediate steps for the UNSC session.

The instructions came two days after Ambassador Iftikhar said Pakistan was closely following the situation stemming from India’s aggressive moves in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and would seek a UNSC meeting at an appropriate time.

“This important diplomatic move is part of Pakistan’s efforts to present true facts before the international community,” the statement said, adding that Pakistan decided to formally brief the UNSC on the latest situation in the region as well as India’s aggressive steps and provocative statements.

It said Pakistan would specifically highlight the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India.