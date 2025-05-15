Teenage student found murdered after rape in Karachi’s Gadap seminary

KARACHI: A seminary student was found murdered in a seminary in the Gadap area on Wednesday and an autopsy revealed that he was raped before being killed, police said.

They said that the body of the 13-year-old Mujeebur Rehman was found inside the seminary in Jameel Colony within the remit of the Gadap City police station.

The corpse was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed said that the body bore multiple marks of injuries. “Findings [of the post-mortem examination] are suggestive of sexual violence,” she said.

DIG-East Usman Ghani told Dawn that the victim boy was a seminary student.

Police arrest madressah teacher after family lodges FIR

Malir SSP Kashif Abbasi said that the police launched an investigation into the incident In a statement, he said that the seminary administration, teachers and students are being questioned about the incident.

The crime scene unit of the police collected evidence from the spot.

The victim was an orphan, who originally hailed from Pano Aqil.

Later in the evening, the Gadap City police registered an FIR against a seminary teacher on the complaint of a brother of the victim under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 377-B (rape) and 94 (act to which a person is compelled by threats) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police said that the teacher was formally arrested and he would be produced before a court for remand on Thursday (today).

According to the FIR, the complainant said that his younger brother had been studying at the seminary for the last three years.

The administrator of the seminary phoned him at around 5:30am, asking him to send the location of his house. Despite his insistence, the administrator did not inform him about the reason. At around 6am, the administrator, along with two other persons, came to his house and informed him that his brother died due to a stomach ache.

The complainant said that he and his other relatives met with the teacher, who claimed that he woke up at 3am and took a round of the seminary when he spotted the body of Mujeeb.

He told the family that he brought the body inside the room and found that it bore torture marks and it appeared that he was also subjected to a criminal assault and strangled.

The complainant expressed apprehension over the teacher’s role and nominated him in the FIR.

Suspect killed by firing of accomplice in Quaidabad

A suspected house robber was killed by his own accomplice when he opened indiscriminate fire that resulted in bullet injuries to a woman passer-by in Sherpao Colony late on Tuesday night, police said.

Quaidabad SHO Rana Khushi Mohammed said that two armed men barged into a house for robbery. They held the family at gunpoint and snatched their cell phones and other valuables.

However, a neighbour raised alarm and when the robbers came out of the house several residents, who gathered there, tried to overpower them.

One of the robbers resorted to firing and fled. However, the bullets hit his accomplice, who died on the spot, and a passer-by, later identified as Anjum Sardar.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was identified as Nawab Khan. He was declared an absconder by a court in a robbery case in 2014. He recently returned from Dubai after spending around 12 years.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2025