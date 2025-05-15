E-Paper | May 15, 2025

Teenage student found murdered after rape in Karachi’s Gadap seminary

Imtiaz Ali Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 10:54am

KARACHI: A seminary student was found murdered in a seminary in the Gadap area on Wednesday and an autopsy revealed that he was raped before being killed, police said.

They said that the body of the 13-year-old Mujeebur Rehman was found inside the seminary in Jameel Colony within the remit of the Gadap City police station.

The corpse was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed said that the body bore multiple marks of injuries. “Findings [of the post-mortem examination] are suggestive of sexual violence,” she said.

DIG-East Usman Ghani told Dawn that the victim boy was a seminary student.

Police arrest madressah teacher after family lodges FIR

Malir SSP Kashif Abbasi said that the police launched an investigation into the incident In a statement, he said that the seminary administration, teachers and students are being questioned about the incident.

The crime scene unit of the police collected evidence from the spot.

The victim was an orphan, who originally hailed from Pano Aqil.

Later in the evening, the Gadap City police registered an FIR against a seminary teacher on the complaint of a brother of the victim under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 377-B (rape) and 94 (act to which a person is compelled by threats) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police said that the teacher was formally arrested and he would be produced before a court for remand on Thursday (today).

According to the FIR, the complainant said that his younger brother had been studying at the seminary for the last three years.

The administrator of the seminary phoned him at around 5:30am, asking him to send the location of his house. Despite his insistence, the administrator did not inform him about the reason. At around 6am, the administrator, along with two other persons, came to his house and informed him that his brother died due to a stomach ache.

The complainant said that he and his other relatives met with the teacher, who claimed that he woke up at 3am and took a round of the seminary when he spotted the body of Mujeeb.

He told the family that he brought the body inside the room and found that it bore torture marks and it appeared that he was also subjected to a criminal assault and strangled.

The complainant expressed apprehension over the teacher’s role and nominated him in the FIR.

Suspect killed by firing of accomplice in Quaidabad

A suspected house robber was killed by his own accomplice when he opened indiscriminate fire that resulted in bullet injuries to a woman passer-by in Sherpao Colony late on Tuesday night, police said.

Quaidabad SHO Rana Khushi Mohammed said that two armed men barged into a house for robbery. They held the family at gunpoint and snatched their cell phones and other valuables.

However, a neighbour raised alarm and when the robbers came out of the house several residents, who gathered there, tried to overpower them.

One of the robbers resorted to firing and fled. However, the bullets hit his accomplice, who died on the spot, and a passer-by, later identified as Anjum Sardar.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was identified as Nawab Khan. He was declared an absconder by a court in a robbery case in 2014. He recently returned from Dubai after spending around 12 years.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2025

Violence against children
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding trust
Updated 15 May, 2025

Rebuilding trust

Both countries will have to restart the dialogue process. One major step India can take would be to honour the IWT.
Political off-ramp
15 May, 2025

Political off-ramp

IN the midst of every crisis, there lies great opportunity. With the nation basking in the afterglow of Pakistan’s...
Awami League ban
15 May, 2025

Awami League ban

BANGLADESH stands at a key crossroads. While the ouster of Sheikh Hasina Wajed’s government and the formation of ...
Crisis averted
Updated 14 May, 2025

Crisis averted

As nuclear nations, both countries must wield their powers with utmost responsibility and immense restraint.
US-Israel ties
14 May, 2025

US-Israel ties

AS Donald Trump landed in Riyadh on Tuesday to a regal reception, questions were swirling whether the American...
PSL resumption
14 May, 2025

PSL resumption

THE Pakistan Super League is back on. Postponed last week following escalating Pakistan-India tensions, the ...