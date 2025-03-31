ASWJ worker shot dead in Karachi’s Quaidabad targeted attack

KARACHI: A local leader of the outlawed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) was shot dead and his father was injured in a suspected targeted attack in Landhi on Sunday evening, police and the party officials.

Quaidabad SHO Rana Khushi Mohammed said that Qari Abdul Rehman and his father, Gul Rehman, were present at their shop in Sherpao Colony when assailants riding on a motorbike arrived there. One of them got off the bike, opened fire on the duo and rode away with his accomplice.

They suffered critical bullet wounds and were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where Qari Rehman was pronounced dead. His father was admitted for treatment.

The officer said that the deceased was associated with the banned ASWJ and it appeared to be a targeted attack.

Robbers kill Rangers man in Sohrab Goth

ASWJ spokesperson Umar Muawia told Dawn Qari Rehman was the president of the party’s local chapter. He said it was an act of terrorism and demanded that killers be arrested forthwith.

Rangers man shot dead by robbers

A Pakistan Rangers man was shot dead by robbers in Sohrab Goth on Sunday afternoon, police said.

They said that Zaheerudin, 22, was shot and killed at Fateh Mohammed Goth near Abdullah Masood Masjid when he resisted a robbery bid.

He suffered multiple bullet wounds in the chest and thigh and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the victim belonged to the paramilitary force and came to his home on leave.

25 rescued as fire erupts in residential building Over two dozen people, including women and children, were rescued when a fire broke out in the basement of a residential building in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, spreading up to 9th floor on late Saturday night.

A Rescue-1122 official told Dawn that the fire erupted in the basement of Palm Residency in Block-3-A due to some short circuit. It spread upto ninth floor of the building through the corridor.

As smoke spread in the apartment, the firefighters rescued 25 people including women and children.

The official added that four fire tenders managed to control the blaze after hectic efforts lasting for several hours.

Couple, granddaughter die in accident A man, his wife and their granddaughter were killed in a traffic accident on Mai Kolachi Road late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the couple, along with their infant granddaughter, were riding a motorcycle when a rashly-driven car hit them near Mai Kolachi phatak. Receiving critical injuries, they were transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where Abdul Sattar, 62, and his wife Amna, 50, were pronounced as dead on arrival, said police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed.

Their granddaughter succumbed to injuries during treatment at the neurosurgery ward, added Dr Syed.

The police have arrested the driver, identified as Danish Zia, and impounded the car.

Quoting witnesses, DIG Raza said the accident appeared to be an outcome of speeding and negligent driving.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025