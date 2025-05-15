E-Paper | May 15, 2025

Over 5,000 Pakistani beggars deported from Saudi Arabia so far, NA informed

Amir Wasim Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 12:18pm

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has deported a total of 5,033 Pakistani beggars whereas another 369 individuals have been apprehended for begging in five other countries in the last 16 months.

This information was placed before the National Assembly by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday in a written reply to a question asked by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Sehar Kamran.

The official data provided by the minister shows that a total of 5,402 Pakistanis have been deported from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since January 2024. As many as 4,850 Pakistani nationals faced deportation from these countries in the year 2024 whereas 552 have returned to Pakistan this year.

The questioner has sought data of the last three years, but the minister provided details of the period starting from January 2024.

Another 369 individuals caught begging in five other countries; nearly 52pc deportees belong to Sindh; Pakistan has expelled over one million illegal Afghans

Interestingly, the province-wise break-up of the data shows that most of those deported from these countries belong to Sindh province. A total of 2,795 people from the province are among those deported from these countries on begging charges whereas the number of such people belonging to Punjab stands at 1,437.

According to statistics, as many as 1,002 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 125 from Balochistan, 33 from Azad Kashmir and 10 from Islamabad are among those deported from the six countries.

After Saudi Arabia, the highest number of 247 Pakistanis has been repatriated from Iraq. The UAE, which raised the issue with the Pakistan government more vigorously and imposed strict restrictions on visas for the Pakistani nationals, has so far deported 58 such individuals during this period.

Afghan Refugees

In response to another question asked by Anjum Aqeel Khan of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the interior minister informed the National Assembly that over one million “illegal Afghans”, including those possessing Afghan Citizen Card (ACC), had been repatriated since November 2023 under the Illegal Foreigner’s Repatriation Plan (IFRP).

“The IFRP has been approved by the federal government. Every sovereign state retains the right to deport illegal foreigners in order to safeguard its borders and national security.

Furthermore, there are no international legal implications for Pakistan, as it is not a signatory to the 1951 UNHCR Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol with respect to Afghan repatriation,“ says the minister in his written reply. He said Pakistan did not intend to extend the duration of ACC holders for further period.

He further said that 1.377 million Afghan refugees, holding POR (Proof of Registration) had been repatriated to Afghanistan through the UNHCR repatriation programme since 2007.

He said there were 813,146 Afghans with ACC and 1.304m POR holders in Pakistan at present.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2025

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding trust
Updated 15 May, 2025

Rebuilding trust

Both countries will have to restart the dialogue process. One major step India can take would be to honour the IWT.
Political off-ramp
15 May, 2025

Political off-ramp

IN the midst of every crisis, there lies great opportunity. With the nation basking in the afterglow of Pakistan’s...
Awami League ban
15 May, 2025

Awami League ban

BANGLADESH stands at a key crossroads. While the ouster of Sheikh Hasina Wajed’s government and the formation of ...
Crisis averted
Updated 14 May, 2025

Crisis averted

As nuclear nations, both countries must wield their powers with utmost responsibility and immense restraint.
US-Israel ties
14 May, 2025

US-Israel ties

AS Donald Trump landed in Riyadh on Tuesday to a regal reception, questions were swirling whether the American...
PSL resumption
14 May, 2025

PSL resumption

THE Pakistan Super League is back on. Postponed last week following escalating Pakistan-India tensions, the ...