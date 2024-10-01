Crackdown on ‘professional beggars’ ordered in Karachi

KARACHI: The city administration on Monday decided to launch an effective crackdown on professional beggars at traffic signals, intersections and markets across the city.

The decision was taken by Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi while chairing a meeting at his office, said a press release.

The commissioner was informed that the administration of city’s seven districts was taking coordinated action as more than three dozen professional beggars, including 27 in district Central alone, had been arrested.

Stressing the need to effectively eliminate the serious problem, Mr Naqvi directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) and traffic police to take coordinated action against professional beggars.

He said that citizens were facing problems due to professional beggars at every nook and corner of the metropolis.

He instructed the DCs to collaborate with relevant organisations, departments, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to identify the elements and factors behind this issue.

The meeting also discussed various suggestions, including the establishment of rehabilitation centres for homeless children, where they could receive education, training, and food.

It was decided to collaborate with the Child Protection Bureau, Social Welfare Department, and NGOs working against begging, particularly those focused on child welfare, to rehabilitate them.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024