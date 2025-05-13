E-Paper | May 13, 2025

11 soldiers martyred, 78 wounded while defending Pakistan in Indian attack: ISPR

Dawn.com Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 11:29am

At least 11 soldiers were martyred and 78 wounded while defending Pakistan against India’s “unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks” during the recent escalation between the neighbours, said the military’s media wing in a statement on Tuesday.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as the former blamed Islamabad for the Pahalgam attack. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes on Pakistan under the banner of Operation Sindoor, resulting in civilian casualties. Both sides then exchanged missiles, which stretched over the week. It took American intervention for both sides to finally drop their guns.

On Saturday, when tensions between the two countries peaked, US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire had been reached between India and Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 40 civilians — including seven women and 15 children — were killed in Indian aggression, and 121 others sustained injuries.

The martyrs from the Pakistan Army include Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar and Sepoy Nisar, as per the statement.

The martyrs from the Pakistan Air Force include Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq, and Senior Technician Mubashir.

“Pakistan Armed Forces mounted a resolute response under the banner of Marka-i-Haq, delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos”, stated the ISPR in its statement.

“Their noble sacrifice of martyrs is an enduring symbol of courage, devotion, and unwavering patriotism — etched forever in the nation’s memory,” the statement said. “Let there be no ambiguity: any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response.”

Paying tribute to the martyred civilians and military personnel, the ISPR offered heartfelt prayers for the recovery of the injured.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Youm-e-Marka-i-Haq will be observed every year on May 10 on the “magnificent success” of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. Friday, May 16, 2025, will be observed as a day to pay tribute to the armed forces for achieving magnificent success on the defence front and to bow before God in gratitude, he added.

