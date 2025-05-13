Talks only way for durable regional stability: NA

• Resolution adopted unanimously praises forces for ‘befitting response’ to Indian hostility

• House apprised of govt’s five-year privatisation plan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution commending the armed forces for giving a befitting response to the Indian aggression last week before US President Trump announced that a “full and immediate ceasefire” was reached between the two countries.

The resolution in the National Assembly, moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, said the long-term stability in South Asia can only be achieved through “sincere and structured negotiations”.

Reiterating Pakistan’s pledge to regional and global peace with dignity and honour, the resolution underscored that “democracies are committed to dialogue not conflict”. It urged the authorities to actively engage the international community to resolve the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of locals and the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Stressing the importance of the Indus Waters Treaty, the House resolved to continue to play its constitutional role in safeguarding national interest and promoting peace, unity and security for the people of Pakistan and the region.

The resolution expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah “for granting the Pakistani nation dignity and honour in defending the motherland’s territorial integrity against the unjustified and naked Indian aggression”.

It congratulated the nation, which “rose above all differences and stood united behind its leadership across the political spectrum with one voice”.

The House commended the armed forces for their “exemplary professionalism, vigilance and courage” in defending the sovereignty of Pakistan.

The House resolution also paid tribute to the martyrs who “laid down their lives in defence of the motherland” and acknowledged their “supreme sacrifice” as a symbol of national pride, resilience and unity.

It expressed sincere gratitude to the friendly countries for their support to Pakistan at this critical juncture.

Phase-wise privatisation

Earlier, the assembly was informed that the federal government has approved the privatisation of 24 state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Parliamentary Secretary Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui briefed the members on privatisation during the question hour.

She said the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), First Women Bank and several power and financial institutions were set to be privatised in the first phase.

She said the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation, in its meeting on August 2, 2024, approved a plan for phase-wise privatisation of 24 public sector organisations.

The process will be conducted in three phases over the next five years, Ms Siddiqui said, adding the first phase will be completed within a year, the second within one to three years and the third in three to five years.

In the first phase, the privatisation of PIA, First Women Bank, House Building Finance Corporation, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Pakistan Engineering Company, Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Gujranwala Electric Power Company, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company and Sindh Engineering Limited will take place.

In the second phase, State Life Insurance Corporation, Pakistan Reinsurance Company, Central Power Generation Company, Jamshoro Power Company, Northern Power Generation Company, and Lakhra Power Generation Company will be privatised. Lahore, Multan, Hazara, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Sukkur electric supply companies will also be privatised in this phase.

In the third phase, Postal Life Insurance Company will be transferred to the private sector.

The House was also told that the latest Household Income Expenditure Survey has been completed to facilitate better planning for poverty alleviation across the country.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics was currently compiling the survey data.

He said the new estimates will be available by the end of this year, with the final report likely to be published next year.

He pointed out that the current relief measures were based on data from 2018-2019.Legislation

The National Assembly also passed the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the National Commission for Minority Rights Bill, 2025.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2025