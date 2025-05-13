E-Paper | May 13, 2025

Talks only way for durable regional stability: NA

Iftikhar A. Khan Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 09:26am
ARMY Chief Gen Asim Munir visits a soldier, injured during the last week military confrontation with India, at the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi.—AFP
ARMY Chief Gen Asim Munir visits a soldier, injured during the last week military confrontation with India, at the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi.—AFP

• Resolution adopted unanimously praises forces for ‘befitting response’ to Indian hostility
• House apprised of govt’s five-year privatisation plan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution commending the armed forces for giving a befitting response to the Indian aggression last week before US President Trump announced that a “full and immediate ceasefire” was reached between the two countries.

The resolution in the National Assembly, moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, said the long-term stability in South Asia can only be achieved through “sincere and structured negotiations”.

Reiterating Pakistan’s pledge to regional and global peace with dignity and honour, the resolution underscored that “democracies are committed to dialogue not conflict”. It urged the authorities to actively engage the international community to resolve the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of locals and the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Stressing the importance of the Indus Waters Treaty, the House resolved to continue to play its constitutional role in safeguarding national interest and promoting peace, unity and security for the people of Pakistan and the region.

The resolution expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah “for granting the Pakistani nation dignity and honour in defending the motherland’s territorial integrity against the unjustified and naked Indian aggression”.

It congratulated the nation, which “rose above all differences and stood united behind its leadership across the political spectrum with one voice”.

The House commended the armed forces for their “exemplary professionalism, vigilance and courage” in defending the sovereignty of Pakistan.

The House resolution also paid tribute to the martyrs who “laid down their lives in defence of the motherland” and acknowledged their “supreme sacrifice” as a symbol of national pride, resilience and unity.

It expressed sincere gratitude to the friendly countries for their support to Pakistan at this critical juncture.

Phase-wise privatisation

Earlier, the assembly was informed that the federal government has approved the privatisation of 24 state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Parliamentary Secretary Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui briefed the members on privatisation during the question hour.

She said the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), First Women Bank and several power and financial institutions were set to be privatised in the first phase.

She said the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation, in its meeting on August 2, 2024, approved a plan for phase-wise privatisation of 24 public sector organisations.

The process will be conducted in three phases over the next five years, Ms Siddiqui said, adding the first phase will be completed within a year, the second within one to three years and the third in three to five years.

In the first phase, the privatisation of PIA, First Women Bank, House Building Finance Corporation, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Pakistan Engineering Company, Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Gujranwala Electric Power Company, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company and Sindh Engineering Limited will take place.

In the second phase, State Life Insurance Corporation, Pakistan Reinsurance Company, Central Power Generation Company, Jamshoro Power Company, Northern Power Generation Company, and Lakhra Power Generation Company will be privatised. Lahore, Multan, Hazara, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Sukkur electric supply companies will also be privatised in this phase.

In the third phase, Postal Life Insurance Company will be transferred to the private sector.

The House was also told that the latest Household Income Expenditure Survey has been completed to facilitate better planning for poverty alleviation across the country.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics was currently compiling the survey data.

He said the new estimates will be available by the end of this year, with the final report likely to be published next year.

He pointed out that the current relief measures were based on data from 2018-2019.Legislation

The National Assembly also passed the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the National Commission for Minority Rights Bill, 2025.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2025

Pakistan India Tensions
Pakistan

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional engagement
Updated 13 May, 2025

Regional engagement

If terrorist groups continue to find sanctuary in Afghanistan, regional integration and increased trade will be difficult to achieve.
Hostages to hostility
13 May, 2025

Hostages to hostility

AS people breathe a sigh of relief after being locked with India in a hair-trigger stand-off, there are those for...
Water crisis
13 May, 2025

Water crisis

IN large parts of Karachi, there is no water to be had. The taps have run dry for the past 12 days, bowsers have ...
The way forward
Updated 12 May, 2025

The way forward

An out-of-the-box solution acceptable to Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris is the only hope for long-term peace in South Asia.
AI opportunity
12 May, 2025

AI opportunity

TIME is running out. According to the latest Human Development Report, published by the UNDP this past Tuesday,...
Ace mountaineer
12 May, 2025

Ace mountaineer

NINE summits, five to go. Sajid Ali Sadpara’s quest to fulfil his late father’s dream and elevate Pakistan’s...